'Joe Millionaire' Runner-Up Carolyn Moore Rejects Kurt Sowers After His Split From Amanda Pace

Carolyn reveals Kurt reached out to her as soon as he broke up with Amanda, but she's not interested in a romantic relationship or even a friendship with him.

  • Mar 21, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kurt Sowers appeared to regret his final decision on "Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer". After choosing Amanda Pace over Carolyn Moore in the finale of the reality dating series, he attempted to reconnect with Carolyn after he broke up with Amanda, only to be turned down by his runner-up.

In a new interview with TMZ, Carolyn spilled that she was among the first to know about Kurt's split from Amanda after he reached out to her via her social media DMs. While admitting that they were both curious about trying again because of the connection they made on the show, she soon realized that it wasn't going to work.

As for the reason she turned down a chance to give their relationship a try, Carolyn said Kurt still had issues with her platonic relationship with the father of her child. She said she's not interested in a romantic relationship or even a friendship with Kurt, explaining that the "just friends" thing would not work with him.

  See also...

Carolyn shared the same updates to Reality Steve. "It was like clockwork. He was in my DMs immediately. I knew exactly when they broke up," she told the blogger. "He apologized for not picking me essentially and admitted that he made a huge mistake and said he was sorry for embarrassing me … he wanted me to know he made a big mistake."

Carolyn also said Kurt wanted to see her in private, but she turned it down. "I wish him the best," the skincare company owner said. "We probably weren't meant to be."

Carolyn echoed what viewers felt about Kurt completely blindsiding her by choosing Amanda in the finale. "He made it very clear to me that, 'I want you, I don't want you to explore anything with Steven [McBee], and we're going to be together at the end of this, I just have to do my thing,' " the 30-year-old shared. "He was very clear," she stressed. "Very straight to the point."

Kurt confirmed on March 11 that he's no longer dating Amanda. "Yes I'm single," he wrote on his Instagram Story. "No, I don't regret not choosing Carolyn. No, Whitney and I aren't dating but we became great friends post production. Yes, sometimes I like to grow a mustache so relax."

Amanda herself addressed their split on her own Story, writing on March 11, "Some cons would be really long filming days, martins bell, and not finding my happily ever after all. Kurt and I decided we were better as friends so I wish him nothing but the best. All in all moving forward I'm so happy I took a leap of faith and let my guard down to give love a shot."

