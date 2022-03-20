Kid Cudi Taking Step Back From Social Media Because He's Tired of 'Trolls'

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Pursuit of Happiness' spitter makes the announcement on Twitter one month after he traded shots with Kanye West over his removal from the latter's new album, 'Donda 2'.

AceShowbiz - Kid Cudi is quitting social media. On Saturday, March 19, the "Pursuit of Happiness" rapper informed his online devotees that he needs to take some time out from Instagram and other apps because he's tired of "trolls."

"Im turnin off all comments on IG for all posts. And im thinkin about gettin off IG all together honestly. Think ima just keep my twitter," the 38-year-old emcee declared on Twitter. "And im only gonna do that cuz I have to. I really wanna get off all socials."

"Theres a lot of love out there for me which is why i got back on socials, but some of the s**t I see, the trolls, I dont need to see that s**t. For my mental," he went on saying. "So I think that pic is my last post. From here on out ima have my team make posts. I love yall. This was fun. Until it wasnt."

Before concluding his post, Cudi made it clear that he is "not in a bad mood or in a f**ked up place." He then added, "im actually very happy!! In order to maintain that, im steppin away. I like being a mystery anyway."

Cudi's announcement arrived one month after he got into an online spat with Kanye West, who cut the former from "Donda 2" due to his friendship with Kim Kardashian's boyfriend, Pete Davidson. Unfazed by the removal, Cudi fired back at Ye by saying, "Too bad I don't wanna be on ur album u f**kin dinosaur hahaha."

"Everyone knows I've been the best thing about ur albums since I met u. Ima pray u for [sic] brother," the Cleveland native added. He then elaborated further on Twitter, "We talked weeks ago about this. You're whack for flipping the script and posting this lie just for a look on the internet. You ain't no friend. BYE."

A few days later, however, Ye tried to make amends by sending "love" to his frequent collaborator. Sharing Cudi's note that read, "God…please watch over me and keep my mind sane. I could use it right now. To anyone who feels alone, I'm with you and I love you," the "Famous" spitter simply penned, "Love you family," while tagging Cudi.