 
 

Kid Cudi Taking Step Back From Social Media Because He's Tired of 'Trolls'

Kid Cudi Taking Step Back From Social Media Because He's Tired of 'Trolls'
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Pursuit of Happiness' spitter makes the announcement on Twitter one month after he traded shots with Kanye West over his removal from the latter's new album, 'Donda 2'.

  • Mar 20, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kid Cudi is quitting social media. On Saturday, March 19, the "Pursuit of Happiness" rapper informed his online devotees that he needs to take some time out from Instagram and other apps because he's tired of "trolls."

"Im turnin off all comments on IG for all posts. And im thinkin about gettin off IG all together honestly. Think ima just keep my twitter," the 38-year-old emcee declared on Twitter. "And im only gonna do that cuz I have to. I really wanna get off all socials."

"Theres a lot of love out there for me which is why i got back on socials, but some of the s**t I see, the trolls, I dont need to see that s**t. For my mental," he went on saying. "So I think that pic is my last post. From here on out ima have my team make posts. I love yall. This was fun. Until it wasnt."

Before concluding his post, Cudi made it clear that he is "not in a bad mood or in a f**ked up place." He then added, "im actually very happy!! In order to maintain that, im steppin away. I like being a mystery anyway."

  See also...

Cudi's announcement arrived one month after he got into an online spat with Kanye West, who cut the former from "Donda 2" due to his friendship with Kim Kardashian's boyfriend, Pete Davidson. Unfazed by the removal, Cudi fired back at Ye by saying, "Too bad I don't wanna be on ur album u f**kin dinosaur hahaha."

"Everyone knows I've been the best thing about ur albums since I met u. Ima pray u for [sic] brother," the Cleveland native added. He then elaborated further on Twitter, "We talked weeks ago about this. You're whack for flipping the script and posting this lie just for a look on the internet. You ain't no friend. BYE."

A few days later, however, Ye tried to make amends by sending "love" to his frequent collaborator. Sharing Cudi's note that read, "God…please watch over me and keep my mind sane. I could use it right now. To anyone who feels alone, I'm with you and I love you," the "Famous" spitter simply penned, "Love you family," while tagging Cudi.

You can share this post!

Miami Rapper Baby Cino Dead After Being Gunned Down Just Minutes Following Prison Release
Related Posts
Kid Cudi Calls Kanye West 'Dinosaur' After Dropping Him From 'Donda 2' Over Pete Davidson Friendship

Kid Cudi Calls Kanye West 'Dinosaur' After Dropping Him From 'Donda 2' Over Pete Davidson Friendship

Kid Cudi Turns Heads as He Arrives in White Wedding Dress and Black Jesus Piece at 2021 CFDA

Kid Cudi Turns Heads as He Arrives in White Wedding Dress and Black Jesus Piece at 2021 CFDA

Kid Cudi Mocked by Soulja Boy and Waka Flocka Flame Over His Met Gala Look

Kid Cudi Mocked by Soulja Boy and Waka Flocka Flame Over His Met Gala Look

Kid Cudi and Russell Westbrook Bust Gender Stereotype by Wearing Skirts at New York Fashion Week

Kid Cudi and Russell Westbrook Bust Gender Stereotype by Wearing Skirts at New York Fashion Week

Most Read
Putin Supporter Steven Seagal Boasts About Working for CIA in Shocking Recording
Celebrity

Putin Supporter Steven Seagal Boasts About Working for CIA in Shocking Recording

Trey Songz Likened to R. Kelly in $20M Sexual Assault Lawsuit as He 'Does Victimize Women of Color'

Trey Songz Likened to R. Kelly in $20M Sexual Assault Lawsuit as He 'Does Victimize Women of Color'

Boosie Badazz Draws Backlash for Telling His Son to Examine Women's Genitals With Magnifying Glass

Boosie Badazz Draws Backlash for Telling His Son to Examine Women's Genitals With Magnifying Glass

Drake and Rihanna Appear to Cut Megan Thee Stallion Amid Drama

Drake and Rihanna Appear to Cut Megan Thee Stallion Amid Drama

Adult Film Star Angelina Please Found Dead at 24 in Her Apartment After Going Missing for Days

Adult Film Star Angelina Please Found Dead at 24 in Her Apartment After Going Missing for Days

Keke Wyatt Slams 'Disgusting' Haters When Unveiling Unborn Baby's Rare Genetic Disorder Diagnosis

Keke Wyatt Slams 'Disgusting' Haters When Unveiling Unborn Baby's Rare Genetic Disorder Diagnosis

Mama June Excitedly Kisses Newly-Released BF Justin Stroud After Weeks in Jail Following Drug Arrest

Mama June Excitedly Kisses Newly-Released BF Justin Stroud After Weeks in Jail Following Drug Arrest

Rihanna Possibly Spills Baby's Gender During Shopping Spree at Target

Rihanna Possibly Spills Baby's Gender During Shopping Spree at Target

Drake Bell's Wife Goes on Expletive-Laden Tirade Against Josh Peck for Speaking About Their Feud

Drake Bell's Wife Goes on Expletive-Laden Tirade Against Josh Peck for Speaking About Their Feud

Cardi B Has Had Enough of People Talking About Her Cosmetic Surgery: It's 'Getting Old'

Cardi B Has Had Enough of People Talking About Her Cosmetic Surgery: It's 'Getting Old'

Lil Baby and Jayda Cheaves Spark Split Rumors With Mysterious Messages

Lil Baby and Jayda Cheaves Spark Split Rumors With Mysterious Messages

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton Reportedly Engaged as Massive Diamond Ring Seen on Her Finger

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton Reportedly Engaged as Massive Diamond Ring Seen on Her Finger

Young Thug's Baby Mama LaKevia Jackson Shot to Death at 31 Following Bowling Alley Dispute

Young Thug's Baby Mama LaKevia Jackson Shot to Death at 31 Following Bowling Alley Dispute