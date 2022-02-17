Kanye West Sends 'Love' to Kid Cudi After Cutting Him From 'Donda 2' Due to Pete Davidson Friendship

WENN/Instar/Nicky Nelson Music

The Yeezy designer tries to make amends for removing Cudi from his latest album due to his friendship with the 'Saturday Night Live' star, who is now dating Kim Kardashian.

AceShowbiz - Kanye West seemingly wants to end his beef with Kid Cudi. A few days after cutting the latter from "Donda 2" because of his friendship with Pete Davidson, Ye took to social media to send "love" for his frequent collaborator.

Making use of Instagram on Wednesday, February 16, Ye shared Cudi's note posted one day prior. "God…please watch over me and keep my mind sane," the original message read.

"I could use it right now. To anyone who feels alone, I'm with you and I love you," the note added. Alongside the snap, the G.O.O.D Music founder simply wrote, "Love you family," while tagging Cudi.

This arrived after Ye announced on Saturday that Cudi won't appear on "Donda 2" because "he's friends" with Pete. Unfazed by the removal, Cudi fired back at Kim Kardashian's estranged husband by writing, "Too bad I don't wanna be on ur album u f**kin dinosaur hahaha."

"Everyone knows I've been the best thing about ur albums since I met u. Ima pray u for [sic] brother," the 38-year-old added. He then elaborated further on Twitter, "We talked weeks ago about this. You're whack for flipping the script and posting this lie just for a look on the internet. You ain't no friend. BYE."

Amid the back-and-forth, Ye let out an old photo from his dinner with Cudi, Pete and Timothee Chalamet. Covering the comedian's face with a large red cross mark, Ye captioned the photo, "I JUST WANTED MY FRIEND TO HAVE MY BACK THE KNIFE JUST GOES IN DEEPER."

The father of four later defended his decision to remove the Ohio native. He explaiend, "I'M VERY COMMUNITY ORIENTED I LOVE MY FRIENDS I LOVE MY FAMILY THE REASON I ASKED CUDI TO AT THE LEAST SPEAK TO SKETE IS BECAUSE FOR YEARS CUDI ALWAYS MADE IT SEEM LIKE IT WAS ME AND HIM AGAINST EVERYONE NOW THAT IM FIGHTING FOR MY FAMILY HE NOT BY MY SIDE THIS IS BIGGER THAN MUSIC."