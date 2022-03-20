Luann de Lesseps Issues Apology for NYC Gay Bar Incident, Blames Alcohol

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Real Housewives of New York City' star gets support from her famous friends like Lisa Rinna and Kyle Richards after owning up to her mistake in a new Instagram post.

Mar 20, 2022

AceShowbiz - Luann de Lesseps has issued an apology for her recent drunken night at a New York City gay bar. Noting that she regretted the incident, "The Real Housewives of New York City" star blamed alcohol for her behavior.

The 56-year-old expressed her remorse in an Instagram post shared on Saturday morning, March 19. "This week, after a regrettable incident, I was faced with the truth. I want to apologize to the staff at Townhouse and anyone else I may have offended with my behavior. Clearly my struggles with alcohol are real!" she penned.

"While I've made great strides over the years, there's been times where I've fallen. It's one day at a time. I'm in recovery and taking steps to ensure this doesn't happen again," the TV personality went on noting. "I'm grateful to my family and my friends for their constant support."

The post has since been flooded with supportive comments from Luann's famous friends. One in particular was "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" regular Lisa Rinna, who replied, "Sending you love." Fellow Housewife Kyle Richards added, "Sending you so much love and support." Cynthia Bailey then chimed in, "I love you & support you always!"

Page Six previously reported that Luann, who was arrested for disorderly intoxication in Palm Beach, Florida back in 2017, was kicked out of Townhouse on Wednesday after causing a disturbance as she "monopolized the piano" at the bar. She allegedly "belted out jumbled versions of songs" that prompted the crowd to boo her.

Luann, however, denied she was booted from the venue. In an email sent to Daily Mail, she explained, "I went out and I was feeling all Jovani but clearly money can't buy you class, especially with an audience who doesn't appreciate my music." She additionally said that there is "certainly no girl code anymore."

"But I live to see another day - chic cest la vie!" the reality star continued, referring to the title of her own song "Chic C'est la Vie". She further elaborated, "Long live fun nights out in New York City."