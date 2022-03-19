Miami Rapper Baby Cino Dead After Being Gunned Down Just Minutes Following Prison Release

Instagram Celebrity

Mar 19, 2022

AceShowbiz - Another hip-hop star has fallen victim to gun violence. Rising rapper Baby Cino, who is from Miami, died after he was gunned down just minutes following his prison release.

The 20-year-old emcee, whose real name is Timothy Starks, was previously arrested and detained at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center for 24 hours on a gun charge. He was then released on Wednesday, March 16 after posting a bond.

It was unveiled that Cino was picked up by a red Nissan. After the car was turning onto the Palmetto Expressway, a gunman in another vehicle suddenly ambushed the rapper in the middle of traffic. Cino's car hit a wall on the ramp.

The "Big Haiti Shottas" spitter, who was reportedly still wearing an inmate wristband, reportedly suffered several gunshot wounds. They included one to his head, according to the Miami Herald.

On Thursday, Miami-Dade police stated that Cino was picked up by a friend named Dante' Collins Banks, who was also injured during the attack. While detectives have yet to identify the suspect, they said "a dark-colored vehicle was seen fleeing the area at a high rate of speed."

"Detectives are looking at every motive or every bit of information based on the evidence they have here at the scene," Miami-Dade Police detective Angel Rodriguez told WPLG. "As you can see, the car has a significant amount of bullet holes. Detectives have the undaunting task right now of backtracking from where the vehicle stopped just to determine how far back the casings are on the 826."

Banks' mother, meanwhile, confirmed to WSVN that her son indeed picked up Cino from jail. She said she was having a call with Banks when the incident happened. "My son was OK," she said. "He was talking. He was just shook up 'cause his friend got shot." Luckily, Banks has been discharged from hospital.