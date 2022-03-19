Britney Spears Sparks Pregnancy Rumors With Clip of Pregnant Mom When Making Instagram Return

Instagram Celebrity

Two days after deactivating her account on the photo-sharing app, the '...Baby One More Time' hitmaker shares a video of a heavily pregnant woman playing around with her belly.

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears has made a dramatic return to social media. When making a return to Instagram two days after she deactivated her account, the "Toxic" hitmaker posted a video of a pregnant woman's belly.

The "...Baby One More Time" songstress returned to the photo-sharing app on Friday, March 18. She first posted a series of photos that saw her looking beaming while sporting a white top with puffy sleeves which she paired with a dark-colored low-rise velvet miniskirt. She also wore brown heels to complete her "clueless look."

Minutes later, Britney sent the Internet into a frenzy after she shared videos of a heavily pregnant woman touching her own belly with the unborn baby clearly moving inside the pregnant tummy. The "Oops!...I Did It Again" singer then captioned the clip, which was initially uploaded to TikTok by a user named lirios9595, "Mommy … get me out of here."

In the comment section of her post, many speculated that Britney subtly hinted that she is pregnant with her fiance Sam Asghari's baby. "Got something to tell us?" one asked, with another commenting, "GIRL thought u were pregnant!" A separate person said, "I think she's been subtly hinting she is."

"She's been dropping hints!!!" another excited fan wrote in the comment section. Meanwhile, many others sent her congratulatory messages though she hasn't responded to the speculations. "Congratulations," one person penned along with a champagne emoji. In the meantime, a second said, "God bless you congratulations [red heart emojis]."

Britney deactivated her Instagram account on March 16 after she shared a concerning message. In the said note, the 40-year-old pop star talked about her recent visit to Las Vegas since her years-long residency ended in 2017.

"Let's just say this time visiting it gave me a whole new perspective on what it means to live! Being able to go to the spa was a highlight as well and you know what? Don't ever pity me like my masseuse does," Britney captioned her post. " 'People do love you!' Huh? Huh? I don't want to be loved. I want to be feared! Being loved and being nice got me taken advantage of so take [your] pity and go f**k yourselves!"

Of the pregnancy rumors, this wasn't the first time Britney left her fans wondering about whether or not she's having a bun in the oven. In January, fans believed that she's expecting a baby with her fiance after revealing that she had "similar nausea" when she's pregnant.

"I think I have a small bug … the only thing that is similar to this feeling is when I was pregnant … it's the nausea," the "Sometimes" singer captioned a sexy video of her soaking up the sun during her Maui getaway with the "Can You Keep a Secret?" actor. She added, "That is the worst … It's like I can't wake up so I go to the gym trying to wake my system up !!! It's like clock work."