Britney Spears Deletes Instagram Account Following Concerning 'I Don't Want to Be Loved' Post

The 'Oops!...I Did It Again' hitmaker takes down her own account after she shares a cryptic post, in which she says that she wants 'to be feared' instead of being 'loved.'

Mar 17, 2022

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears has decided to quit Instagram. The "Oops!...I Did It Again" hitmaker has deleted her account after she posted a cryptic note that read, "I don't want to be loved. I want to be feared!"

On Wednesday, March 16, eagle-eyed fans noticed that the "Toxic" songstress' account went missing. Shortly after, Instagram officials told TMZ that she took it down herself as they didn't remove it. Though she decided to quit Instagram, her Twitter, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, or SoundCloud accounts remain active.

Britney's last post was about her visit to Las Vegas since her years-long residency ended in 2017. The "...Baby One More Time" singer also wrote a message that left her fans concerned. "The only thing I've known when I used to go to Vegas was a hour long meet and greets with 40 people every night getting the worst pics of me and then a two hour show!" she began.

"Let's just say this time visiting it gave me a whole new perspective on what it means to live! Being able to go to the spa was a highlight as well and you know what? Don't ever pity me like my masseuse does," Britney added. " 'People do love you!' Huh? Huh? I don't want to be loved. I want to be feared! Being loved and being nice got me taken advantage of so take [your] pity and go f**k yourselves!"

A little over a week earlier, Britney detailed how her family "harmed" her and how she "worked" for her family for "13 f**king years." She wrote in the caption, "In a world where it's okay to lock your daughter up and make her work 7 days a week … 8:00 am to 6:00 pm … no days off … 105 people are in and out of a small trailer home weekly … No private baths … seen naked when changing … drugged … can't even speak or talk."

Britney went on to dub herself "a puppet", writing, "I gave my all when I worked only to be literally thrown away … I was nothing more than a puppet to my family yet to the public." She then explained, "I just performed on stage and did what I was told to do … but it was worse than that because it was accepted and approved by the people I loved the most."

Britney, whose conservatorship legally ended last November, further pointed out that her family "all got away with it !!!" The "Sometimes" songstress stressed that she's still seeking for justice and she's "not done," adding, "I want justice and won't stop until something is done to those who harmed me … and YES I was harmed !!! This is a message to all who have been threatened for their life … You are NOT ALONE !!!!"