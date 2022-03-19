Coi Leray and Nicki Minaj Dance in Sexy Ensembles in Colorful 'Blick Blick' Music Video

Music

The 'TWINNEM' raptress and the 'Anaconda' hitmaker also rock twinning pink bob wigs while playing around with paintball guns in the MV for their newly-released collaboration.

AceShowbiz - Coi Leray and Nicki Minaj have released a colorful music video for their new collaboration titled "Blick Blick". In the clip, the "TWINNEM" raptress and the "Anaconda" hitmaker can be seen dancing in their sexy ensembles.

In the colorful video, which has since gained over 1 million views less than 12 hours following its release, Coi shows off her moves while rocking '90s-inspired sexy outfits. At one point, the 24-year-old rapper wears nothing but white bra tape to cover her breasts, a cap and baggy ripped jeans while twerking in a car yard along with the dancers.

Another scene sees Coi seductively dancing in a skin-baring black Dior lingerie next to two black dogs. "I hop on top and ride that d**k he actin' lazy/ This p***y soak and wet, it's drippin' like the navy," she raps while showing some sexy moves.

Later, Nicki comes through in a head-turning look to spit her "verse of the year." The "Super Bass" femcee looks stunning in her black lingerie with a green accent. She first dons a blonde ombre wig before later wearing a pink short bob wig, twinning with Coi.

The clip also sees Coi and Nicki busting with their paintball guns. "All these PR stunts but b***h you ain't Puerto Ricana/ Fresh do, guess who drip need a wetsuit," Nicki raps while they're shooting at their opponents. "Give a f**k about the next few/ Step one, cross me, there won't be a step two."

Taking to Twitter, Coi described what it was like to shoot the video with the rap queen. "She arrived early. She stayed on set for 12 hours and did a scene with me in the cold," she shared. "She had her family there with her in her trailer holding her down. And In front of that camera. She's a f**king natural [fire emojis] really that b***h in real life."

In a separate post, Coi unveiled that she "did all that dancing on a fractured knee." The "No More Parties" raptress tweeted, "I gotta get a minor surgery on it but I do physical therapy to maintain it for now. I wanted to go 10x harder with the choreo but it looks so good for a fractured patella."

Coi Leray shared how it felt to shoot the MV for 'Blick Blick' with Nicki Minaj and that she danced 'on a fractured knee.'

"Blick Blick" is a part of Coi's upcoming debut album, "Trendsetter". Shortly after its release, the new track secured No. 1 on the U.S. iTunes chart. The collaboration surpassed Cody Johnson's " 'Til You Can't" as well as "Thinking With My D**k" by Kevin Gates featuring Juicy J.