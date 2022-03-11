Kelly Clarkson 'Happy' and Ready to Start 'Next Chapter' After Finalizing Brandon Blackstock Divorce

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Because of You' hitmaker reportedly 'never expected the divorce to be so dramatic' but she is now 'very relieved' that the divorce from her ex-husband is 'settled.'

Mar 11, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kelly Clarkson is in a great place after settling her divorce from her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. The "Because of You" hitmaker is reportedly "happy" and ready to start a new chapter.

A source told PEOPLE on Thursday, March 10 that "The Kelly Clarkson Show" host "is obviously happy to have the divorce finalized." The insider went on saying, "The kids have always been her main priority through everything. She truly is able to begin the next chapter of her life with her kids, and she's also busier than ever with her career. She's in a great place."

"Kelly always worked so hard and is a great mom," a separate source informed the outlet. "She is very relieved that the divorce is settled. She just wants to be with her children." The informant also added that the former couple "had many issues" during their marriage but Kelly "never expected the divorce to be so dramatic."

On March 8, TMZ reported that Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Scott Gordon finally signed off on terms. Kelly gets primary custody of their two daughters, 7-year-old River Rose and 5-year-old Remington "Remy" Alexander, while Brandon will have the kids one weekend a month.

It's also reported that Kelly will keep the former couple's Montana ranch though Brandon is allowed to live there until June 1 of this year. Brandon, however, is ordered to pay $12,500 per month in rent. The "Breakaway" singer previously agreed to give her ex-husband over five percent of the rural estate. His share equates to $908,800 of its $17,750,000 estimated value.

The outlet also reported that Brandon will get $115,000 per month in spousal support until January 2024. He'll also receive $45,600 a month in child support to ensure that the kids are properly taken care of when they spend their weekends with him. As a part of the settlement, Kelly, who recently filed a request to legally change her last name to Brianne, is ordered to pay him $1.3 million.

Kelly and Brandon wed in 2013 before splitting in June 2020. At the time, Kelly cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their separation in the paperwork. Then last September, the season 21 judge of "The Voice" was declared to be legally single again after a judge signed off on her request to be free of her married name.