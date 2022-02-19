Kelly Clarkson Files to Officially Change Name to Kelly Brianne Amid Divorce

Instagram Celebrity

In the court documents, the 'Because of You' songstress states that she has 'a desire' to swap her middle name for her last name as she feels the name change will 'fully reflect' her better.

AceShowbiz - Kelly Clarkson is ready for a fresh start. The "Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)" hitmaker has legally requested to change her name to Kelly Brianne as she continues to finalize her divorce from her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

On Wednesday, February 16, the "Because of You" singer filed a petition in the Los Angeles Superior Court to legally swap her middle name for her last name. In the court documents, the 39-year-old musician/TV host stated that she has a "desire" to adjust her moniker as she believes "my new name more fully reflects who I am." A hearing for her request is scheduled to be held on March 28.

Kelly's name change request came after she was declared to be legally single again after a judge signed off on her request to be free of her married name. Last September, it's said that the season 21 judge of "The Voice" and her former spouse's "domestic partnership status" would officially end on January 7 this year.

Then three months later, Kelly reached an agreement with her ex-husband regarding their Montana ranch. The Grammy-winning artist agreed to give her former spouse 5.12 percent of the property, which amounts to $908,800 of its total $17,750,000 value.

The former couple wed in 2013 before splitting in June 2020. At the time, Kelly cited "irreconcilable differences" in her divorce papers. The former couple shares two children, 7-year-old River Rose and 5-year-old Remington "Remy" Alexander.

Recently, Kelly appeared to have enjoyed some family time with her kids as she has to stay home following COVID-19 exposure. On February 15, the TV hostess detailed her quarantine time while making a virtual appearance as a guest on her show "The Kelly Clarkson Show".

Speaking with guest host Taraji P. Henson, Kelly said that she and her kids have been staying busy by rewatching hit movie "Encanto". "When I watch a movie with my children, it's like watching three movies," shared the doting mom, who insisted that "it's so weird" to stay home even though she's not sick.

"We're watching 'Encanto' and then you're listening to my son who always leaves mid-movie and just starts singing the soundtrack," the "American Idol" alum explained. "Then you have River who literally just, right after the line is said, she just repeats like she's memorizing dialogue for a play."