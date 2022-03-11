Janet Jackson All Smiles in First Public Outing Since the Release of Her Documentary 'JANET'

Instagram Celebrity

The 'That's the Way Love Goes' songstress, clad in a comfy-looking sweatshirt, looks happy as she makes her way out of a flower shop in London, England, where she now lives.

Mar 11, 2022

AceShowbiz - Janet Jackson is enjoying her day. The "When I Think of You" songstress was spotted smiling and looking happy in her first public outing since the release of her tell-all documentary "JANET".

The sister of Michael Jackson was photographed out and about on Thursday, March 10 in England, London, where she now lives. In one of the photos, the 55-year-old entertainer could be seen smiling when she made her way out of a flower shop. As she walked down the block, she bumped into a few friends and stopped to catch up with them before continuing on with her day.

For the casual stroll, Janet opted to dress casually in a comfy-looking black sweatshirt which she paired with matching pants. To complete her look, the "That's the Way Love Goes" singer wore a black-and-gray scarf, sunglasses and white Adidas platform sneakers.

Janet has been keeping a low profile in the past year. The last time she was seen in public was in May 2021. Though so, she still participated in some virtual press interviews to promote her documentary. She appeared on "The Real" via Zoom on January 28 and chatted with Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on February 3. She's also featured as the cover story for Allure's February 2022 issue.

"JANET" premiered on January 28 on Lifetime and A&E. The documentary focused on Janet's life, including the infamous nipplegate Super Bowl scandal, her brother Michael's scandals, even Jermaine Dupri's major confession about having an affair during their seven years of relationship.

In the doc, Janet herself divulged the current nature of her relationship with Justin Timberlake following their Super Bowl scandal. "Justin and I are very good friends and we will always be very good friends," said Janet, before stressing that she and the "Can't Stop the Feeling" hitmaker "have moved on." She also noted that "it is time for everyone else to do the same."

Janet also pointed out that the wardrobe malfunction "was an accident that should not have happened." She added, "But everyone is looking for someone to blame and that's gotta stop," before saying, "This whole thing was blown way out of proportion."