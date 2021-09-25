Kelly Clarkson Becomes Legally Single Again

Instagram Celebrity

The 'American Idol' champion has become single again in the eyes of the law after a judge agrees to her legal request while she's still working on divorce settlement with her ex.

AceShowbiz - Kelly Clarkson is legally single again after a judge signed off on her request to be free of her married name amid her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

The lawmaker also upheld the singer's prenup, which protects her vast fortune.

As a result of the latest developments, Clarkson and Blackstock's "domestic partnership status" will officially end on 7 January, 2022, according to legal documents, obtained by Us Weekly.

The former couple wed in 2013 and split last year (20), with Clarkson citing "irreconcilable differences" in her divorce papers. Kelly and Brandon share two children, River, seven, and Remington, five.

Meanwhile, Kelly has just sold her estate in San Fernando Valley, California, a year after placing it on the market.

She lost almost $2 million (£1.46 million) on the asking price, offloading the pad she and Blackstock called home for $8.24 million (£6 million). She bought the eight-bedroom place in 2018.

Kelly Clarkson sought legalization of her single status in July. She quickly followed it up with another request to drop Brandon Blackstock's last name from her surname.

The singer was awarded primary custody of her kids. She agreed to pay 70% of the education fee for the children to attend private school.

While she got to keep all the assets and income she generated during her marriage after her prenup agreement was validated by a judge, she's required to pay her ex $150,000 per month in spousal support and an extra $45,601 per month for child support.