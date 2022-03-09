Kelly Clarkson Gets Primary Custody of Kids in Brandon Blackstock Divorce Settlement

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza Celebrity

While the 'Because of You' hitmaker is granted the primary custody of their two daughters, her ex-husband will have the kids one weekend a month and get $115,000 per month in spousal support.

AceShowbiz - Kelly Clarkson has finally reached a settlement in her divorce from Brandon Blackstock. The "Because of You" hitmaker is granted primary custody of their kids following the bitter court battle with her ex-husband.

On Tuesday, March 8, TMZ reported that Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Scott Gordon finally signed off on terms. The 39-year-old songstress will have the primary custody of their two daughters, 7-year-old River Rose and 5-year-old Remington "Remy" Alexander, while Brandon will have the kids one weekend a month.

It's also said that the "Breakaway" singer will keep the former couple's Montana ranch though Brandon is allowed to live there until June 1 of this year. Brandon, however, is ordered to pay $12,500 per month in rent. The Grammy-winning artist previously agreed to give her ex-husband over five percent of the rural estate. His share equates to $908,800 of its $17,750,000 estimated value.

The outlet also reported that Brandon will get $115,000 per month in spousal support until January 2024. He'll also receive $45,600 a month in child support to ensure that the kids are properly taken care of when they spend their weekends with him.

Kelly's lawyer, Laura Wasser, can also return to court and ask for an adjustment should Brandon move elsewhere and his circumstances change. As a part of the settlement, the season 21 judge of "The Voice" is ordered to pay him $1.3 million.

The news of Kelly and Brandon's settlement agreement came nearly a month after the pop star and talk show host filed a request to legally change her last name to Brianne. In the petition, the "American Idol" winner stated that she has "a desire" to make her middle name her new last name. "My new name more fully reflects who I am," she explained. A hearing for her request is scheduled to be held on March 28.

Kelly and Brandon wed in 2013 before splitting in June 2020. At the time, Kelly cited "irreconcilable differences" in the paperwork. Then last September, Kelly was declared to be legally single again after a judge signed off on her request to be free of her married name.