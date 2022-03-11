 
 

Britney Spears Tours Drake's 'YOLO' Estate After He Lists His Mansion Following Stalker Incident

The '...Baby One More Time' singer is reportedly looking to buy the 'Certified Lover Boy' artist's $14.8M mansion alongside two neighboring properties to form her ultimate compound worth around $22.2M.

  • Mar 11, 2022

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears is among those who toured Drake's "YOLO" estate in Hidden Hills. The "Toxic" hitmaker made her visit after the "Certified Lover Boy" artist listed his mansion for sale following horror stalker incident.

On Thursday, March 10, TMZ reported that the pop star and her fiance Sam Asghari were in attendance for a showing of the property. The "...Baby One More Time" singer was in a group of 20 to 30 guests who had toured the massive mansion, which includes a recording studio. She's reportedly looking to buy the $14.8 million property alongside two neighboring properties to form her own ultimate compound worth around $22.2 million.

Caitlyn Jenner was also among those to browse the newly-listed estate, sources told the outlet. Multiple serious buyers have emerged with an eye on the property and offers are expected to be submitted in the near future.

Drake put his three-home estate in Hidden Hills on sale on Monday, March 7. The 12,500 square feet mansion features a couple of tennis courts, a swimming pool with a built-in waterfall, an outdoor bar and even its own private home theater.

Drake listed his mansion after an alleged female stalker named Mesha Collins got into the estate multiple times. Following the incident, the "One Dance" hitmaker reportedly filed for a temporary restraining order against her.

In the court documents, Drake accused her of sending him threatening emails "wishing him dead" and saying he should "shoot [himself] and [his son Adonis] with a bullet." The Canadian superstar's lawyer, Larry Stein, also alleged that the 29-year-old woman sent him emails in February. In the emails, she reportedly suggested the attorney "put a bullet through your head now b***h."

"As a result of [her] harassment and obsession with me, I have suffered and continue to suffer emotional distress and am concerned for my safety and that of my family," Drake pointed out. He is asking the court to force the alleged stalker to stay at least 100 yards away from him, his family and his home.

Mesha first slipped into Drake's house in April 2017 when she later hung out in his bedroom wearing one of his hoodies. She was then arrested for trespassing. However, the woman tried to enter his property once again in July that year when the Grammy-winning artist was not home.

