Drake Reacts to Hilarious Video of Jack Harlow Lurking Beside Him During Turks and Caicos Trip

During his vacation, the 'Certified Lover Boy' artist also surprises his online devotees by sharing a photo of him with an old woman, whom he jokingly calls his 'babe.'

Mar 11, 2022

AceShowbiz - Drake has reacted to a hilarious video of him and Jack Harlow during their Turks and Caicos getaway. Upon learning that the "Industry Baby" hitmaker was lurking beside him, the "Certified Lover Boy" artist took to the comment section to share his response.

In the clip posted by Jack on Instagram, Drake could be seen looking at his phone seriously. The four-time Grammy winner was seemingly unaware that the Kentucky native was snooping on him.

The footage did not go unnoticed by the Canadian star. "I swear I didn't know what was going on I was googling wtf a weng weng drink was," he commented alongside a number of crying laughing emojis.

Drake has always given fans something to laugh about on social media. During his trip, he jokingly celebrated 20th anniversary with an old woman he met during his vacation. Posting a photo of him and the lady, he quipped, "Happy 20 year anniversary to us babe you still fine af."

Fans couldn't help but react on the picture, with one person writing, "Drake not discriminating on this vacation." Another user jested, "Her grandkids finna be showin this picture off to everyone at school tomorrow." A different user then chimed in, "Drake smiles like a proud Auntie." Someone else, meanwhile, replied, "God knows I wish I was that lady."

While having fun in Turks and Caicos Islands, Drake continued to show his generosity as he surprised a birthday fan with $10,000 in cash. On Tuesday, March 8, DJ Akademiks posted a clip that saw the 35-year-old gifting the birthday boy a stack of cash. After handing over the money, the emcee could be seen hugging the overwhelmed fan with a big grin on his face.

Drake also told the birthday guy to "be safe" as his friends screamed, "Oh my god," in shock. "My boy was celebrating his birthday in Turks and Caicos and got $10K from Drake as a birthday present," the original poster captioned the clip before being reposted by DJ Akademiks.