 
 

Boosie Badazz Says He Won't Be Offended If His White Fans Sing N-Word

WENN/Johnny Louis
Music

Saying that it is just them being a fan, the 39-year-old 'Wipe Me Down' rapper shares that he just wants all his fans to enjoy themselves with his songs.

  • Mar 12, 2022

AceShowbiz - Some rappers took issue with their non-black fans singing and saying the N-word on their songs, but Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie) is not among them. In an interview with VladTV, the Baton Rouge emcee claimed that it didn't bother him when his white fans sang the word.

When asked about how does he feel when his white fans rap the N-word, the hip-hop star replied, "How do I feel about it? I feel like they're a fan. They're not coming saying 'n***er!' You know? I feel like they're a fan, they're singing their music." He added that he wants his fans to enjoy themselves with his songs.

Boosie noted that singing the N-word and saying that in a conversation are two different things. "It's a different type of weight in a conversation. That's different from a fan," he opined.

"I got white fans bro. N***a, I got the trailer parks, n***a. Yeah, they got 'em everywhere across the world," divulged the rapper. "Every white boy is different. You can't specifically mix no kind of white race cause they got white boys who hard as steel, bro. I been around them, in the penitentiary. I been around them."

  See also...

He continued, "N***a, they gone beat you up. You gon beat them up for five minutes, ten minutes straight, but in the end, they don't stop and they got a lot of respect." He also shared that he believes there are white people who grew up in "the same struggle as us."

This wasn't the first time for Boosie to show that he doesn't have a problem with certain white people saying the slur in a particular circumstance. Back in 2020, Boosie appeared to defend a white rapper who was punched for using the word during a rap battle.

"It's probably just a bad situation for him," Boosie said at the time. "I done had white, close white friends call me 'my n***a,' you know. You can't do that in certain situations. You gotta know how to say that word. In a battle rap, you dissin'. In a battle rap, it's different. It's aggression."

