Drake Surprises Birthday Fan With $10K in Cash During Turks and Caicos Vacation

After handing the overwhelmed fan over a stack of cash, the 'Certified Lover Boy' artist, who is no stranger to giving cash away, is seen hugging the birthday guy.

Mar 10, 2022

AceShowbiz - Drake is showing off his generous side again. The "Certified Lover Boy" artist has surprised a birthday fan with $10,000 in cash while he's vacationing in Turks and Caicos Islands.

On Tuesday, March 8, DJ Akademiks shared a clip that saw the 35-year-old musician gifting one lucky fan $10,000 in cash for his birthday. After handing the fan over a stack of cash, the rapper could be seen hugging the overwhelmed fan with a big grin on his face.

Drake also told the birthday guy to "be safe" as his friends screamed, "Oh my god," in shock. "My boy was celebrating his birthday in Turks and Caicos and got $10K from Drake as a birthday present," the original poster captioned the clip before being reposted by DJ Akademiks.

In the comment section of DJ Akademiks' post, many Instagram users praised Drake's thoughtful gesture. "Drake up here just giving people 10K like [it's] nothing. God, it's me again," one person commented. "That's why he's the goat!!!" another person chimed in.

Others asked directly to the superstar, with one person writing, "@champagnepapi i turn 24 tomorrow and would also like to run into you on your vacation to Trinidad and Tobago. Walk with the 10k or doh walk at all #GodsPlan." Someone else added, "Drake needa run into me next @champagnepapi."

Drake is no stranger to giving cash away. In 2018, the "One Dance" hitmaker gave away almost $1 million to his delighted fans while recording his music video for "God's Plan" in Miami. The video, which has been viewed more than 1.4 billion times on YouTube, begins with the note, "The budget for this video was $996,631.90. We gave it all away. Don't tell the label."

Last December, Drake was also caught handing out giant stacks of Canadian cash from the back of a Mercedes-Benz Maybach to strangers in Toronto. A clip shared by DJ Akademiks at the time saw the "Degrassi: The Next Generation" alum smiling at the camera while sitting in his car. A woman behind the camera could be heard saying, "Oh my god, this is crazy," while a man added, "Thank you, bro. I appreciate it guys, take care." In response, the star said, "You already know."