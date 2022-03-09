Kelly Ripa Channels Lady GaGa's 'House of Gucci' Role for 'Live' Post-Oscars Show

ABC TV

While the TV hostess transforms into Patrizia Reggiani, her co-host Ryan Seacrest channels Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' character for the special 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' episode.

AceShowbiz - Kelly Ripa puts aside her daytime TV image to transform into Lady GaGa's "House of Gucci" character. The TV hostess channels Patrizia Reggiani for the "Live with Kelly and Ryan" annual post-Oscars show.

On Monday, March 7, the talk show released a brief teaser clip from the upcoming episode, which is scheduled to premiere the day after this year's Oscars ceremony. "Do we have a demitasse? I have my spoon," the 51-year-old TV personality says in the clip, using a strong Italian accent. "Grazie, amore."

Kelly also recreates Lady GaGa's iconic line from the drama and mystery film, "Father, Son, and House of Gucci." The scene she reenacts is the ski trip in which Patrizia begins to suspect her husband Maurizio Gucci, played by Adam Driver, of cheating.

As for Lady GaGa, she didn't receive an Oscar nod for the role, which many considered to be a major snub. However, the "A Star Is Born" actress will be presenting at the 94th annual Academy Awards which will be held at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Sunday, March 27.

Kelly's co-host Ryan Seacrest, in the meantime, recently unveiled that in the upcoming episode, he will be paying tribute to Tom Holland's Spider-Man character from the latest film "Spider-Man: No Way Home". In photos obtained by PEOPLE, the 47-year-old host, clad in his Spider-Man suit, could be seen smiling in front of a green screen opposite a stand-in for Kelly, who will also be in the scene with him.

This year's Oscars ceremony will be hosted by a trio of women, Wanda Sykes, Regina Hall and Amy Schumer, marking the first time a trio has ever hosted the show. Ahead of the annual award-giving event, Amy teased that she'll be getting herself into some trouble when she hits the stage.

"I'm going to get myself in some trouble as per the [usual]," the "Life & Beth" star told Extra on March 7. "Wanda, Regina are hilarious. And we're having a blast preparing. And I mean, I don't know, I don't know who made the decision to let me personally be a host, but it's not a good one... because it'll burn all bridges. I'll burn every bridge."