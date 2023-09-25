Ryan Seacrest Appears to Shade 'Live' After Kelly Ripa Insinuates Creative Differences

ABC TV

The 'American Idol' host, who has been announced as the new 'Wheel of Fortune' host to replace legendary host Pat Sajak, admits that his departure exposes him to new opportunities.

Sep 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ryan Seacrest opens up about his exit from "Live" in a new interview. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the "American Idol" host admits that his departure exposes him to new opportunities.

"It was a good time to go, and then fortunately, a couple of weeks later, this other great opportunity came to fruition," the TV star shares. "I'm a kid in a candy store."

Ryan, who has been announced as the new host for "Wheel of Fortune" to replace legendary host Pat Sajak, goes on adding, "I think I have so much adrenaline rushing through my body. Excitement is the word because it's such a phenomenal show. I grew up watching the show, and I can't wait to take over after the legendary Pat Sajak."

Ryan apparently further stressed that he's happy to move on from "Live" in his new Instagram post. The post included a carousel of photos from the recent iHeartFestival and the caption read, "iHeart Festival never disappoints Lenny Kravitz was the epitome of cool, Public Enemy brought the noise, my dear friend Kelly Clarkson was magic on stage, and so many more stars delivered incredible performances across 2 nights spanning all genres. What could be better?"

Ryan's new interview came after his former co-host Kelly Ripa revealed that the radio host was upset about something with the production team before his exit. Kelly made the comments when she and her new co-host as well as her husband Mark Consuelos played the trivia game "Stump Mark" in a recent episode of the talk show.

"You know how this game works. You give us two statements," Mark explained the game's rules. "One is true. One is false. We have 60 seconds to decide which is the truth. If you stump me, you'll win this!"

Kelly then interrupted the "Riverdale" alum and said to a producer off-screen, "By the way, Ryan is very upset that he didn't get his own trivia game." The producer shouted back, "Then he should've stuck around!" to which she replied, "I know!"

Mark couldn't help but burst out laughing along with the audience. Nodding her head, Kelly later added, "Take it up with him. You guys fight amongst yourselves."

