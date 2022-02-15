Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes Close to Hosting Oscars

WENN/Joe/Dave Starbuck Movie

AceShowbiz - The Academy has found the hosts for this year's Oscars. According to multiple reports, Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes are set to lead the telecast for the 94th annual Academy Awards.

Variety was the first to report that the trio is currently finalizing details of their deals. The news is expected to be formally announced on ABC's "Good Morning America" on Tuesday morning, February 15

The three comics are reportedly selected after weeks of meetings to find the best formula for this year's telecast. "Girls Trip" filmmaker Will Packer, who is producing the 2022 Oscars, has reportedly been toying with the idea to include three hosts for the telecast.

Before tapping Schumer, Hall and Sykes for the hosting gig, Packer had allegedly met a bunch of top talent over the past weeks. "Mad Men" alum Jon Hamm was said to be in talks for the hosting duty, but he withdrew over the weekend.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, each host will anchor a separate hour, with Schumer set to lead things off. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences declines to comment on the reports, while reps for Schumer, Hall and Sykes also remain mum on the news.

On Sunday, February 13, Schumer teased "big fun news comin" on Instagram while posting photos and videos of some of her biggest career highlights.

It has been 35 years since as many as three people hosted the Oscars and the first time that many women held the emcee position in a single night. It is also the first time the show is returning to an emcee format since 2018.

The 2022 Academy Awards will be held on March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California.