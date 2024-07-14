Kelly Ripa Slammed by 'Bachelor' Alums After Awkward Interview With 'Bachelorette' Star Jenn Tran

AceShowbiz - Members of the "Bachelor" franchise Ashley Iaconetti and Arie Luyendyk Jr. have publicly criticized Kelly Ripa for her recent interview with "The Bachelorette" star Jenn Tran on "Live With Kelly and Mark."

Speaking on the "Almost Famous" podcast, former "The Bachelor" contestant Iaconetti, 36, described Ripa's questioning as "offensive" and "skeptical" of both the show and its participants. She lamented that Ripa has a persistent "ax to grind" with the "Bachelor" franchise.

"Every time we have a lead go on the show to promote it, she always seems to be so skeptical of - a little bit of the lead, and their decision to be the lead - and also just the process," Iaconetti explained. She believes Ripa "just seems to really shame the show" and has a particular disdain for the "Bachelor" and "Bachelorette" series.

During the appearance, Ripa questioned why Tran, a physician assistant student, chose to participate in the show rather than meeting someone through more traditional settings like "medical school" or "the office."

Tran retorted, pointing out that Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, also met on a TV show, "All My Children." Ripa countered by stating, "Those are not the same. We were both professional. Are you acting on your show? I didn't marry [Mark's character] Mateo Santos. I married Mark Consuelos."

Adding to the chorus of criticism, Arie Luyendyk Jr., another "Bachelor" alum, shared his own grievances about Ripa's interviewing style on social media. "I was always a fan of hers until I was the bachelor," Luyendyk noted on Us Weekly's Instagram.

He recalled a 2018 interview where Ripa intensely scrutinized his decision-making process after he broke up with Becca Kufrin and proposed to Lauren Burnham. "Felt like I had my back against the wall whenever I was being interviewed by her," Luyendyk commented.

Back then, Kelly Ripa didn't hold back when she grilled Luyendyk about his decision to switch girls, "What are you thinking, how did this happen, were you as shady as I think you are now?" Meanwhile, the host said to Burnham, "What's wrong with you?"

On social media and through various outlets, "Bachelor Nation" is divided on Ripa's approach. Some fans appreciate her candid questions, believing they add depth and provoke thoughtful discussions, while others see them as an unnecessary attack on the franchise and its participants.

According to a source from "Live," Ripa's approach is about asking the questions viewers want answered. "It's part of what makes the show great," the source claimed.