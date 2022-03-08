 
 

Joe Rogan Defends Cain Velasquez After Arrest for Attempted Murder: I Wish He Beat Him to Death

Joe Rogan Defends Cain Velasquez After Arrest for Attempted Murder: I Wish He Beat Him to Death
Instagram
Celebrity

Also speaking up in support of the UFC legend are UFC president Dana White and MMA stars such as Khabib Nurmagomedov and Henry Cejudo, who call on the judge to release Cain from jail.

  • Mar 8, 2022

AceShowbiz - Joe Rogan has defended Cain Velasquez in the wake of the professional wrestler's recent arrest for attempted murder. The comedian, who is fresh from his own controversy regarding COVID misinformation on his podcast series, says that he wishes no less than death for an alleged molester whom Cain shot at last week.

The UFC analyst shared his stance on the case in a new episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience". Taking the UFC legend's side, he said that he wishes the fighter had beaten his relative's alleged molester "to death."

"I mean, my only wish is that he did it with his hands," Joe told Michael Bisping. "My only wish is that he just ran the car off the road, pulled that guy out of the f**king car, and beat him to death. F**k you." Michael agreed with Joe, adding, "And even that would have been too good for him."

The podcast host sympathized with Cain, whose young family member was allegedly molested by the guy named Harry Goularte Jr. "You could only imagine the rage, the f**king rage that must have been going through that man's mind," he said of the incarcerated wrestler.

  See also...

Joe went on slamming the alleged molester. "That is a sickness," he said, speaking of the allegations against Harry. "There's like a certain sickness that people have, that human beings have, sicknesses of the mind. But that one, molesting a f**king baby? A four-year-old is like a baby. The molesting children is the sickest of all of those sicknesses."

Also speaking up in support of Cain were those from the wrestling and MMA communities. Over 30 people, including UFC president Dana White, MMA stars Khabib Nurmagomedov, Henry Cejudo and Kamaru Usman, wrestler Rey Mysterio, Bellator boss Scott Coker, Bellator heavyweight champ Ryan Bader and many others, have sent letters to Judge Shelyna Brown to free Cain on bail.

The judge, however, has denied Cain bail, saying his alleged actions were "reckless" and the "risk is too great" to allow the future UFC Hall of Famer out of county jail.

Cain was arrested on February 28 and charged with attempted first-degree murder along with a number of other weapons and assault charges after chasing after a vehicle that contained Harry and his stepfather. The 39-year-old shot at the man through the window but missed, and instead hit the man's stepfather and caused him non-life threatening injuries.

Harry was arrested approximately one week prior the incident for allegedly committing lewd acts on one of Cain's young family members as often as "100 times" at a daycare. The alleged molester, however, was released from custody on a personal recognizance bond, while Cain will remain in jail until April 12, when he is scheduled to again stand before the judge.

You can share this post!

ACM Awards 2022: Morgan Wallen Nabs an Award After Being Banned From the 2021 Show - See Full List

ACM Awards 2022: Chris Stapleton Lights Up Stage, Ashley McBryde and Carly Pearce Perform Duet
Related Posts
Joe Rogan Admits to Sharing Fake News About Steven Seagal Joining Russian Forces, Calls It 'Parody'

Joe Rogan Admits to Sharing Fake News About Steven Seagal Joining Russian Forces, Calls It 'Parody'

Joe Rogan Turns Down $1M Offer to Move Spotify Podcast to Right-Wing Platform

Joe Rogan Turns Down $1M Offer to Move Spotify Podcast to Right-Wing Platform

Joe Rogan Laughs Off Angelina Jolie's Bell's Palsy Diagnosis in Resurfaced Clips, Mocks Asian Accent

Joe Rogan Laughs Off Angelina Jolie's Bell's Palsy Diagnosis in Resurfaced Clips, Mocks Asian Accent

Joe Rogan Apologizes for Calling Black People 'Apes' And Using N-Word, Insists He's Not Racist

Joe Rogan Apologizes for Calling Black People 'Apes' And Using N-Word, Insists He's Not Racist

Most Read
Video of Rihanna Side Eyeing Kendall Jenner During Runway Walk Draws Mixed Response
Celebrity

Video of Rihanna Side Eyeing Kendall Jenner During Runway Walk Draws Mixed Response

Rapper Lil Bo Weep Dies at Age 24 After Sharing Alarming Video

Rapper Lil Bo Weep Dies at Age 24 After Sharing Alarming Video

Vladimir Putin Reportedly Sends Lover Alina Kabaeva and Kids to Switzerland Amid Attack on Ukraine

Vladimir Putin Reportedly Sends Lover Alina Kabaeva and Kids to Switzerland Amid Attack on Ukraine

Young Thug's Baby Mama Accuses Him of Ignoring Their Daughter Amid Her Hospitalization

Young Thug's Baby Mama Accuses Him of Ignoring Their Daughter Amid Her Hospitalization

Madonna Looks Different in Rare Pics Without Filter After Being Mocked for Appearing Like Teen on IG

Madonna Looks Different in Rare Pics Without Filter After Being Mocked for Appearing Like Teen on IG

Brittney Griner's Wife Cherelle Thanks Fans for Support After the WNBA Star's Arrest in Russia

Brittney Griner's Wife Cherelle Thanks Fans for Support After the WNBA Star's Arrest in Russia

Willow Smith Leave Fans Amazed With New Massive Tattoo on Her Upper Arm

Willow Smith Leave Fans Amazed With New Massive Tattoo on Her Upper Arm

Kristen Stewart Flipping the Bird to Join Critics of Putin at 2022 Spirit Awards

Kristen Stewart Flipping the Bird to Join Critics of Putin at 2022 Spirit Awards

Paris Jackson Accuses Doctors at Utah Boarding School of Prescribing 'Addictive Medications'

Paris Jackson Accuses Doctors at Utah Boarding School of Prescribing 'Addictive Medications'

Skateboarder Ryan Sheckler 'Blessed' to Marry His 'Soulmate' Abigail Baloun

Skateboarder Ryan Sheckler 'Blessed' to Marry His 'Soulmate' Abigail Baloun

Boosie Slams Suggestion Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Should've Gotten Married Before Having a Baby

Boosie Slams Suggestion Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Should've Gotten Married Before Having a Baby

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Spotted Together at Wedding Amid Reconciliation Rumors

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Spotted Together at Wedding Amid Reconciliation Rumors

City Girls' JT Says She's Having a Baby Next Year

City Girls' JT Says She's Having a Baby Next Year