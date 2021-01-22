 
 

Josh Hartnett Gets Candid About Acting Retirement After Quietly Welcoming Third Child

The 'Black Hawk Down' actor chooses to 'have a life' as he becomes a father of three after longtime partner Tamsin Egerton gave birth to their third child in 2019.

  • Jan 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - Josh Hartnett has confirmed he's become a dad for the third time.

The 42-year-old movie star - who is famously protective of his personal life - has revealed he and his long-term partner Tamsin Egerton welcomed their third child together at the end of 2019.

Josh who first became a father - to a daughter - in 2015 and a second child two years later said, "The thing I am most proud of is that I'm a father of three and I have a good relationship with my partner and a great family life and I'm still able to do good work and, as I've got older, the characters have become more interesting."

Josh also reflected on the challenge of raising three young children amid the coronavirus lockdown, joking he wants to "reach for a bottle of wine and go to sleep" at the end of each day.

He told MR PORTER's digital magazine, "We've been trying to keep them occupied as best we can, but it's a lot of work and it takes both of us all day and by the end of it all we want to do is reach for a bottle of wine and go to sleep."

Josh starred in big-budget movies such as "Pearl Harbor" and "Black Hawk Down" earlier in his career, but he's now happy to largely live his life out of the spotlight.

The film star is determined to "have a life" rather than chase fame.

He said, "A lot of people get caught in that trap, but I feel very strongly about friends I've known for a long time and my family."

"I wanted to make sure I wasn't losing those relationships. Those people make me who I am. I put those concerns ahead of chasing a Hollywood dream."

