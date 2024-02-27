Josh Hartnett Lets It Slip That He Has Welcomed Baby No. 4

Celebrity

The 'Pearl Harbor' actor reveals the new addition to his growing family with wife Tamsin Egerton when speaking on red carpet at SAG Awards over the weekend.

AceShowbiz - Josh Hartnett has announced he secretly become a father for the fourth time. The "Pearl Harbor" star has already had three children with his actress wife Tamsin Egerton, 35, and during a red carpet interview at Saturday's February 24 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, the 45-year-old actor confirmed they welcomed a new addition to the family, though he didn't disclose when.

He was being quizzed on the Josh Hartnett Renaissance becoming a trending topic on social media when he shared the news. "I have four kids, I live in the countryside. I'm busy either working or taking care of them, but thank you. That's really kind," he let it slip when speaking on "Live From E!: SAG Awards" at the weekend.

The couple welcomed their third child into the world at the end of 2019, and their other two children were born in 2015 and 2017. Josh and "St. Trinian's" star Tamsin have kept their names and genders private, bar their first-born who is a girl.

Josh previously admitted that being a father and having a "great family life" are the things he is most proud of. He said, "The thing I am most proud of is that I'm a father of three and I have a good relationship with my partner and a great family life and I'm still able to do good work and, as I've got older, the characters have become more interesting."

The "Oppenheimer" star also reflected on the challenge of raising three young children amid the coronavirus lockdown, and joked that he wanted to "reach for a bottle of wine and go to sleep" at the end of each day.

He added, "We've been trying to keep them occupied as best we can, but it's a lot of work and it takes both of us all day and by the end of it all we want to do is reach for a bottle of wine and go to sleep."

