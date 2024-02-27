 

Josh Hartnett Lets It Slip That He Has Welcomed Baby No. 4

Josh Hartnett Lets It Slip That He Has Welcomed Baby No. 4
Celebrity

The 'Pearl Harbor' actor reveals the new addition to his growing family with wife Tamsin Egerton when speaking on red carpet at SAG Awards over the weekend.

  • Feb 27, 2024

AceShowbiz - Josh Hartnett has announced he secretly become a father for the fourth time. The "Pearl Harbor" star has already had three children with his actress wife Tamsin Egerton, 35, and during a red carpet interview at Saturday's February 24 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, the 45-year-old actor confirmed they welcomed a new addition to the family, though he didn't disclose when.

He was being quizzed on the Josh Hartnett Renaissance becoming a trending topic on social media when he shared the news. "I have four kids, I live in the countryside. I'm busy either working or taking care of them, but thank you. That's really kind," he let it slip when speaking on "Live From E!: SAG Awards" at the weekend.

The couple welcomed their third child into the world at the end of 2019, and their other two children were born in 2015 and 2017. Josh and "St. Trinian's" star Tamsin have kept their names and genders private, bar their first-born who is a girl.

  Editors' Pick

Josh previously admitted that being a father and having a "great family life" are the things he is most proud of. He said, "The thing I am most proud of is that I'm a father of three and I have a good relationship with my partner and a great family life and I'm still able to do good work and, as I've got older, the characters have become more interesting."

The "Oppenheimer" star also reflected on the challenge of raising three young children amid the coronavirus lockdown, and joked that he wanted to "reach for a bottle of wine and go to sleep" at the end of each day.

He added, "We've been trying to keep them occupied as best we can, but it's a lot of work and it takes both of us all day and by the end of it all we want to do is reach for a bottle of wine and go to sleep."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Ariana Grande Gives Leaked Songs New Twists for New Album 'Eternal Sunshine'

Dua Lipa Ditches 'Glitter' and Glam While Working on New Album
Related Posts
Josh Hartnett Follows His 'Artistic Mind' When Choosing Roles

Josh Hartnett Follows His 'Artistic Mind' When Choosing Roles

Josh Hartnett Secretly Marries Longtime Partner Tamsin Egerton in Intimate London Wedding Ceremony

Josh Hartnett Secretly Marries Longtime Partner Tamsin Egerton in Intimate London Wedding Ceremony

Josh Hartnett Gets Candid About Acting Retirement After Quietly Welcoming Third Child

Josh Hartnett Gets Candid About Acting Retirement After Quietly Welcoming Third Child

Josh Hartnett Denies Rejecting Batman and Spider-Man Roles

Josh Hartnett Denies Rejecting Batman and Spider-Man Roles

Latest News
'The Voice' Recap: Coaches Start Building Their Teams With Amazing Singers
  • Feb 28, 2024

'The Voice' Recap: Coaches Start Building Their Teams With Amazing Singers

Adele Receives Support After Forced to Postpone 'Weekends With Adele' Concerts
  • Feb 28, 2024

Adele Receives Support After Forced to Postpone 'Weekends With Adele' Concerts

Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay's Murder Case Solved With Convictions of Two Men
  • Feb 28, 2024

Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay's Murder Case Solved With Convictions of Two Men

Travis Kelce's Coach Reveals Taylor Swift's Sweet Treat to His Chiefs Teammates as Way to 'Fit In'
  • Feb 28, 2024

Travis Kelce's Coach Reveals Taylor Swift's Sweet Treat to His Chiefs Teammates as Way to 'Fit In'

Naomi Watts and Bill Murray to Play Lead Roles in 'The Friend'
  • Feb 28, 2024

Naomi Watts and Bill Murray to Play Lead Roles in 'The Friend'

Cardi B Shares Snippet of New Song After Fans Spread Around 'Missing' Poster
  • Feb 28, 2024

Cardi B Shares Snippet of New Song After Fans Spread Around 'Missing' Poster

Most Read
Tori Spelling to Receive Financial Aid From Mom Candy After Dean McDermott Is 'Out of the Picture'
Celebrity
  • 2024-02-26 15:37:20

Tori Spelling to Receive Financial Aid From Mom Candy After Dean McDermott Is 'Out of the Picture'

Usher's Wife Jennifer Goicoechea Mistaken for Alicia Keys in New Honeymoon Video

Usher's Wife Jennifer Goicoechea Mistaken for Alicia Keys in New Honeymoon Video

Florence Pugh Rocks Bold Outfit at 'Dune: Part Two' Premiere in New York City

Florence Pugh Rocks Bold Outfit at 'Dune: Part Two' Premiere in New York City

'90 Day Fiance' Star Michael Ilesanmi Is Found, Tells Police He's Afraid of His Life

'90 Day Fiance' Star Michael Ilesanmi Is Found, Tells Police He's Afraid of His Life

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Opts for Modest Look During Dinner Outing With North

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Opts for Modest Look During Dinner Outing With North

Cardi B Accused of Having 'Bad Face Job' as Fans Spread 'Missing' Poster Around

Cardi B Accused of Having 'Bad Face Job' as Fans Spread 'Missing' Poster Around

'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Posts About Manipulation After Michael Ilesanmi Went Missing

'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Posts About Manipulation After Michael Ilesanmi Went Missing

Fifth Harmony's Dinah Jane Defended After Accused of Body-Shaming Selena Gomez

Fifth Harmony's Dinah Jane Defended After Accused of Body-Shaming Selena Gomez

Kelly Rowland Rocks Double Denim Look Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Kelly Rowland Rocks Double Denim Look Amid Pregnancy Rumors