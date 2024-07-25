Josh Hartnett Details Unforgettable Night at Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Show With Kids

Cover Images/Instagram Music

The 'Pearl Harbor' actor recalls his wild experience at the superstar's concert in London with his daughters, revealing the heartwarming details of the unforgettable night.

AceShowbiz - Josh Hartnett, known for his roles in "Pearl Harbor" and "Oppenheimer", recently shared his unforgettable experience attending Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" concert in London with his daughters.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Hartnett described it as a "wild" and heartwarming moment. "I've never experienced anything like it: 90,000 people at Wembley Stadium losing their minds, including my two daughters," Hartnett said. "And people were so respectful, my daughters were given so many bracelets, and everything was really sweet."

The actor, who shares four children with his wife Tamsin Egerton, whose names have not been publicly revealed, noted that it was a perfect first concert for his daughters. He also praised the respectful atmosphere and the kindness shown to his girls.

Hartnett's "Eras Tour" experience was particularly significant as it inspired his upcoming role in the psychological thriller "Trap", directed by M. Night Shyamalan. The film follows a man and his teenage daughter (Ariel Donaghue) who become entangled in a sinister event at a pop star's concert.

"I'd never been to [an "Eras Tour" show] before we shot the film, so I thought that what M. Night was directing the kids to do was a little over the top," Hartnett told Entertainment Tonight. "It's not. No, kids lose their mind - absolutely lost their minds."