Josh Hartnett Recalls Troubling Stalking Incidents that Drove Him Away from Hollywood

Cover Images/Darla Khazei Celebrity

The 'Pearl Harbor' actor shares his reasons for leaving Los Angeles at the height of his career, citing multiple stalking encounters that left him concerned for his safety.

Jul 29, 2024

AceShowbiz - Josh Hartnett, now 46, rose to fame in the early 2000s with roles in films such as "Black Hawk Down" and "Pearl Harbor". However, he made the decision to leave Hollywood and return to his home state of Minnesota in the early 2000s. Now residing in England with his wife, Hartnett recently opened up about the experiences that led to his departure from Los Angeles.

In an interview with The Guardian, Hartnett revealed that he faced numerous incidents of stalking, including people appearing at his home and one man who allegedly showed up at a premiere with a gun, claiming to be his father. The individual was later arrested.

Hartnett explained that the constant attention from fans and paparazzi became unhealthy, affecting his personal well-being. "I just didn't want my life to be swallowed up by my work," he said. "And there was a notion at that time you just kind of give it all up. And you saw what happened to some people back then. They got obliterated by it. I didn't want that for myself."

He also mentioned turning down superhero roles, including Superman and Batman, due to the intense public scrutiny that came with these high-profile projects. While he admits to regretting not working with director Christopher Nolan on "The Dark Knight" trilogy, he believes that finding trusted collaborators is more important than curating a career based solely on personal interests.

Hartnett's decision to prioritize his privacy and well-being led him to a quieter life in the Hampshire countryside in England. He now resides permanently there with his family and has expressed his preference for the slower pace of life in a small village where his personal life is not a constant subject of interest.