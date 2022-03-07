 
 

Billboard 200 Chart: 'Encanto' Is Unrivaled, Avril Lavigne Returns to Top 10 Since 2013

Billboard 200 Chart: 'Encanto' Is Unrivaled, Avril Lavigne Returns to Top 10 Since 2013
Music

This week's chart also sees rapper Kodak Black earning his fourth top five-charting album on the Billboard 200 albums chart with 'Back for Everything' as it bows at No. 2.

  • Mar 7, 2022

AceShowbiz - The magic is so strong for the "Encanto" soundtrack album which continues to rule the Billboard 200 albums chart for an eighth non-consecutive week. The set stays at No. 1 spot after earning 80,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending March 3, according to MRC Data.

Of the number, SEA units comprise 68,000, equaling 101.16 million on-demand official streams of the set's songs. As for album sales, it made up 10,000 of the total number with TEA units comprising 2000. The new milestone makes "Encanto" soundtracks join Morgan Wallen's "Dangerous: The Double Album" and Taylor Swift's "Folklore" as the only three albums to have spent at least eight weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in the last five years.

This week's chart also sees Kodak Black earning his fourth top five-charting album on the Billboard 200 with "Back for Everything". The album bows at No. 2 with 60,000 equivalent album units.

At No. 3 is Morgan's "Dangerous: The Double Album". The set stays steady at the position after earning 42,000 equivalent album units. Trailing behind is Gunna's former leader "DS4Ever" which dips from No. 2 to No. 4 with 38,000 equivalent album units.

  See also...

The Weeknd's "The Highlights" falls from No. 4 to No. 5 with 34,000 units. Drake's "Certified Lover Boy", meanwhile, soars from No. 2 to No. 4 with 32,000 equivalent album units, with Olivia Rodrigo's "Sour" falling from No. 5 to No. 7 with just over 31,000 units.

Tears for Fears hits the top 10 for the first time in more than 30 years, as the duo's new album, "The Tipping Point", debuts at No. 8 with 31,000 units. That becomes the act's highest debut ever.

Avril Lavigne, meanwhile, returns to the Top 10 on the Billboard 200 for the first time since 2013. Her new album "Love Sux" arrives at No. 9 with 30,000 equivalent album units earned. Rounding out the top 10 on the Billboard 200 is Doja Cat's "Planet Her" that descends from No. 8 to No. 10 with 29,000 equivalent album units.

Top Ten of Billboard 200:

  1. "Encanto" Soundtrack - Various Artists (80,000 units)
  2. "Back for Everything" - Kodak Black" (60,000 units)
  3. "Dangerous: The Double Album" - Morgan Wallen" (42,000 units)
  4. "DS4Ever" - Gunna (38,000 units)
  5. "The Highlights" - The Weeknd (34,000 units)
  6. "Certified Lover Boy" - Drake (32,000 units)
  7. "Sour" - Olivia Rodrigo (31,000 units)
  8. "The Tipping Point - Tears for Fears (31,000 units)
  9. "Love Sux" - Avril Lavigne (30,000 units)
  10. "Planet Her" - Doja Cat (29,000 units)

You can share this post!

Kim Kardashian Wrapped Up in Balenciaga Caution Tape at Paris Fashion Week

Rapper Lil Bo Weep Dies at Age 24 After Sharing Alarming Video
Related Posts
'Encanto' Soundtrack Gets Most Weeks at No. 1 in Billboard 200 Chart After Nearly a Year

'Encanto' Soundtrack Gets Most Weeks at No. 1 in Billboard 200 Chart After Nearly a Year

'Encanto' Soundtrack Rules Billboard 200 Albums Chart for Six Weeks

'Encanto' Soundtrack Rules Billboard 200 Albums Chart for Six Weeks

'Encanto' Named Soundtrack With Most Weeks Atop Billboard 200 Chart Since 'Frozen'

'Encanto' Named Soundtrack With Most Weeks Atop Billboard 200 Chart Since 'Frozen'

'Encanto' Soundtrack Enjoys Being Atop Billboard 200 Albums Chart During Quiet Week

'Encanto' Soundtrack Enjoys Being Atop Billboard 200 Albums Chart During Quiet Week

Most Read
Latto Denies Dissing Migos, Ciara and Other Artists on Omeretta's 'Sorry Not Sorry (Remix)'
Music

Latto Denies Dissing Migos, Ciara and Other Artists on Omeretta's 'Sorry Not Sorry (Remix)'

K. Michelle Defends Herself After Sparking Censorship Debate Over Her Boobs-Baring Stunt

K. Michelle Defends Herself After Sparking Censorship Debate Over Her Boobs-Baring Stunt

Boosie Badazz Accused of Clout-Chasing After Allegedly Reacting to NBA YoungBoy's Diss Track

Boosie Badazz Accused of Clout-Chasing After Allegedly Reacting to NBA YoungBoy's Diss Track

Gucci Mane Releases 'Publicity Stunt' to Hit Back at NBA YoungBoy's Diss Track

Gucci Mane Releases 'Publicity Stunt' to Hit Back at NBA YoungBoy's Diss Track

Camila Cabello Announces 'Familia' Album Release Date on Her 25th Birthday

Camila Cabello Announces 'Familia' Album Release Date on Her 25th Birthday

Asian Doll Praised for Her Response to Rumors Saying She's Removed From King Von's Posthumous Album

Asian Doll Praised for Her Response to Rumors Saying She's Removed From King Von's Posthumous Album

Sam Smith and Normani Hit With Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Over 'Dancing With a Stranger'

Sam Smith and Normani Hit With Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Over 'Dancing With a Stranger'

Kanye West Defends His Work After Backlash Over Music Video Targeting Pete Davidson

Kanye West Defends His Work After Backlash Over Music Video Targeting Pete Davidson

Artist of the Week: Jungkook

Artist of the Week: Jungkook

Billboard 200 Chart: 'Encanto' Is Unrivaled, Avril Lavigne Returns to Top 10 Since 2013

Billboard 200 Chart: 'Encanto' Is Unrivaled, Avril Lavigne Returns to Top 10 Since 2013

Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa Thrill Fans With Snippet of New Collaboration

Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa Thrill Fans With Snippet of New Collaboration