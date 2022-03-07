Billboard 200 Chart: 'Encanto' Is Unrivaled, Avril Lavigne Returns to Top 10 Since 2013

Music

Mar 7, 2022

AceShowbiz - The magic is so strong for the "Encanto" soundtrack album which continues to rule the Billboard 200 albums chart for an eighth non-consecutive week. The set stays at No. 1 spot after earning 80,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending March 3, according to MRC Data.

Of the number, SEA units comprise 68,000, equaling 101.16 million on-demand official streams of the set's songs. As for album sales, it made up 10,000 of the total number with TEA units comprising 2000. The new milestone makes "Encanto" soundtracks join Morgan Wallen's "Dangerous: The Double Album" and Taylor Swift's "Folklore" as the only three albums to have spent at least eight weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in the last five years.

This week's chart also sees Kodak Black earning his fourth top five-charting album on the Billboard 200 with "Back for Everything". The album bows at No. 2 with 60,000 equivalent album units.

At No. 3 is Morgan's "Dangerous: The Double Album". The set stays steady at the position after earning 42,000 equivalent album units. Trailing behind is Gunna's former leader "DS4Ever" which dips from No. 2 to No. 4 with 38,000 equivalent album units.

The Weeknd's "The Highlights" falls from No. 4 to No. 5 with 34,000 units. Drake's "Certified Lover Boy", meanwhile, soars from No. 2 to No. 4 with 32,000 equivalent album units, with Olivia Rodrigo's "Sour" falling from No. 5 to No. 7 with just over 31,000 units.

Tears for Fears hits the top 10 for the first time in more than 30 years, as the duo's new album, "The Tipping Point", debuts at No. 8 with 31,000 units. That becomes the act's highest debut ever.

Avril Lavigne, meanwhile, returns to the Top 10 on the Billboard 200 for the first time since 2013. Her new album "Love Sux" arrives at No. 9 with 30,000 equivalent album units earned. Rounding out the top 10 on the Billboard 200 is Doja Cat's "Planet Her" that descends from No. 8 to No. 10 with 29,000 equivalent album units.

Top Ten of Billboard 200: