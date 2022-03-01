'Encanto' Soundtrack Gets Most Weeks at No. 1 in Billboard 200 Chart After Nearly a Year

Music

Mar 1, 2022

AceShowbiz - "Encanto" soundtrack rules the Billboard 200 chart for another week. The soundtrack album for the Disney animated movie scores a seventh non-consecutive week atop the Billboard 200 chart after earning 90,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending February 24, according to MRC Data.

Of the number, SEA units comprise 77,000 which equals to 114.67 million on-demand official streams of the set's songs. Album sales comprise 11,000 units, with TEA units comprising 2,000 units. That makes the album the most weeks at No. 1 in nearly a year.

The last album with more weeks at No. 1 was Morgan Wallen's "Dangerous: The Double Album". The set ruled for 10 straight weeks between the January 23 and March 27, 2021-dated charts.

Back to the new chart, Gunna's former No. 1 "DS4Ever" took the No. 2 spot with just over 41,000 equivalent album units. Morgan's "Dangerous: The Double Album" stays at No. 3 after collecting 41,000 equivalent album units.

At No. 4 is The Weeknd's "The Highlights" that drops one rang from No. 5 to No. 4 with 33,000 units. Olivia Rodrigo's former leader "Sour" moves up from No. 10 to No. 5 with 32,000 units earned.

This week also saw Yeat landing his first top 10 album on the Billboard 200 as "2 Alive" bows at No. 6 with nearly 32,000 equivalent album units. Of the number, SEA units comprise almost the entirety of that sum with album sales and TEA units comprising a negligible number of units.

Falling from No. 4 to No. 7 is Drake's "Certified Lover Boy" after earning 32,000 equivalent album units. Doja Cat's "Planet Her" slips from No. 6 to No. 8 with 28,000 units.

Occupying No. 9 is Eminem's "Curtain Call: The Hits" as it earns 26,000 units. Meanwhile, Adele's former leader "30" rounds out the Top 10 after falling from No. 7 to No.10 with 25,000 units.

