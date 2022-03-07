Kim Kardashian Wrapped Up in Balenciaga Caution Tape at Paris Fashion Week

Twitter Celebrity

Flaunting her curves, the SKIMS founder sports a bodysuit made of yellow Balenciaga-branded caution tape with a matching bag when attending the brand's Winter '22 show.

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian stepped out in caution at Paris Fashion Week. The reality TV star commanded attention as she wrapped her signature curves in yellow caution tape with the Balenciaga logo when attending the brand's Winter '22 show on Sunday, March 6.

For the event, the 41-year-old wore a skintight bodysuit and high-heeled boots while carrying a handbag, which were all covered in the designer tape. She finished off her look with a pair of black Balenciaga wraparound sunglasses while her long raven hair was styled in slicked back wet look.

Kim posed with Balenciaga creative director Demna Gvasalia, who made a statement with a Ukrainian flag shirt to show his support for the country amid Russia's invasion. The brand's The 360° collection also served as a tribute to the war in Ukraine.

Demna said the war reminded him of his own experience as a refugee of the Georgian Civil War. "The war in Ukraine has triggered the pain of a past trauma I have carried in me since 1993, when the same thing happened in my home country and I became a forever refugee," he wrote in a statement about the show. "Forever, because that's something that stays in you. The fear, the desperation, the realization that no one wants you. But I also realized what really matters in life, the most important things, like life itself and human love and compassion."

"This is why working on this show this week was so incredibly hard for me. Because in a time like this, fashion loses its relevance and its actual right to exist," he explained. "Fashion week feels like some kind of an absurdity. I thought for a moment about cancelling the show that I and my team worked hard on and were all looking forward to. But then I realized that cancelling this show would mean giving in, surrendering to the evil that has already hurt me so much for almost 30 years."

"I decided that I can no longer sacrifice parts of me to that senseless, heartless war of ego," the 40-year-old continued, before concluding, "This show needs no explanation. It is a dedication to fearlessness, to resistance, and to the victory of love and peace."

Kim, meanwhile, has taken to her Instagram Stories to share behind-the-scenes look at her preparation for the event. In some clips, four assistants were seen wrapping up her body from neck to toe in yellow Balenciaga-branded caution tape.