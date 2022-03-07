 
 

Kim Kardashian Wrapped Up in Balenciaga Caution Tape at Paris Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian Wrapped Up in Balenciaga Caution Tape at Paris Fashion Week
Twitter
Celebrity

Flaunting her curves, the SKIMS founder sports a bodysuit made of yellow Balenciaga-branded caution tape with a matching bag when attending the brand's Winter '22 show.

  • Mar 7, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian stepped out in caution at Paris Fashion Week. The reality TV star commanded attention as she wrapped her signature curves in yellow caution tape with the Balenciaga logo when attending the brand's Winter '22 show on Sunday, March 6.

For the event, the 41-year-old wore a skintight bodysuit and high-heeled boots while carrying a handbag, which were all covered in the designer tape. She finished off her look with a pair of black Balenciaga wraparound sunglasses while her long raven hair was styled in slicked back wet look.

Kim posed with Balenciaga creative director Demna Gvasalia, who made a statement with a Ukrainian flag shirt to show his support for the country amid Russia's invasion. The brand's The 360° collection also served as a tribute to the war in Ukraine.

  See also...

Demna said the war reminded him of his own experience as a refugee of the Georgian Civil War. "The war in Ukraine has triggered the pain of a past trauma I have carried in me since 1993, when the same thing happened in my home country and I became a forever refugee," he wrote in a statement about the show. "Forever, because that's something that stays in you. The fear, the desperation, the realization that no one wants you. But I also realized what really matters in life, the most important things, like life itself and human love and compassion."

"This is why working on this show this week was so incredibly hard for me. Because in a time like this, fashion loses its relevance and its actual right to exist," he explained. "Fashion week feels like some kind of an absurdity. I thought for a moment about cancelling the show that I and my team worked hard on and were all looking forward to. But then I realized that cancelling this show would mean giving in, surrendering to the evil that has already hurt me so much for almost 30 years."

"I decided that I can no longer sacrifice parts of me to that senseless, heartless war of ego," the 40-year-old continued, before concluding, "This show needs no explanation. It is a dedication to fearlessness, to resistance, and to the victory of love and peace."

Kim, meanwhile, has taken to her Instagram Stories to share behind-the-scenes look at her preparation for the event. In some clips, four assistants were seen wrapping up her body from neck to toe in yellow Balenciaga-branded caution tape.

You can share this post!

Gigi Hadid Donates Earnings From 2022 Fashion Shows to Ukraine Amid Russia's Invasion

Billboard 200 Chart: 'Encanto' Is Unrivaled, Avril Lavigne Returns to Top 10 Since 2013
Related Posts
Kim Kardashian Removes Kanye West's Last Name on Instagram After Legally Declared Single

Kim Kardashian Removes Kanye West's Last Name on Instagram After Legally Declared Single

Kim Kardashian on Kanye West's New Fling Chaney Jones Trying to Imitate Her: 'So Be It'

Kim Kardashian on Kanye West's New Fling Chaney Jones Trying to Imitate Her: 'So Be It'

Kim Says Kanye's Instagram Posts Cause 'Emotional Distress' as He Continues Trolling Pete Davidson

Kim Says Kanye's Instagram Posts Cause 'Emotional Distress' as He Continues Trolling Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian Unfollows Kanye on Instagram After He Slams Pete Davidson Over Mental Health Jokes

Kim Kardashian Unfollows Kanye on Instagram After He Slams Pete Davidson Over Mental Health Jokes

Most Read
Video of Rihanna Side Eyeing Kendall Jenner During Runway Walk Draws Mixed Response
Celebrity

Video of Rihanna Side Eyeing Kendall Jenner During Runway Walk Draws Mixed Response

Chris Brown Slammed After Posting 'Wild' Video of Man Slapping Woman's Butt Amid Sexual Assault Case

Chris Brown Slammed After Posting 'Wild' Video of Man Slapping Woman's Butt Amid Sexual Assault Case

Megan Thee Stallion Brushes Off Pardison Fontaine Split Rumors With Steamy Twerking Video

Megan Thee Stallion Brushes Off Pardison Fontaine Split Rumors With Steamy Twerking Video

Michael Cera and Wife Nadine Secretly Welcome First Child Together

Michael Cera and Wife Nadine Secretly Welcome First Child Together

'The Boys' Actor Antony Starr Arrested in Spain After Punching, Threatening a Chef

'The Boys' Actor Antony Starr Arrested in Spain After Punching, Threatening a Chef

Deelishis Claps Back at Trolls Calling Her a 'Gold Digger' Amid Raymond Santana Divorce

Deelishis Claps Back at Trolls Calling Her a 'Gold Digger' Amid Raymond Santana Divorce

Khloe Kardashian Slammed for 'Facetuning' Martha Stewart's Face to Make It 'Unrecognizable'

Khloe Kardashian Slammed for 'Facetuning' Martha Stewart's Face to Make It 'Unrecognizable'

Gene Simmons Says Kanye West Needs a Slap and Hobby for Obsessing Over Kim and Pete

Gene Simmons Says Kanye West Needs a Slap and Hobby for Obsessing Over Kim and Pete

Aaron Carter's Ex Accuses Him of Breaking Her Ribs as She Asks for Restraining Order

Aaron Carter's Ex Accuses Him of Breaking Her Ribs as She Asks for Restraining Order

Young Thug's Baby Mama Accuses Him of Ignoring Their Daughter Amid Her Hospitalization

Young Thug's Baby Mama Accuses Him of Ignoring Their Daughter Amid Her Hospitalization

Julia Fox Lost 15 Lbs. While Dating Kanye West, Feels Like She Was Cast in a Movie by Ye

Julia Fox Lost 15 Lbs. While Dating Kanye West, Feels Like She Was Cast in a Movie by Ye

Willow Smith Leave Fans Amazed With New Massive Tattoo on Her Upper Arm

Willow Smith Leave Fans Amazed With New Massive Tattoo on Her Upper Arm

Selena Gomez and Zen Matoshi Dating Rumors Debunked Despite Their Concert Date

Selena Gomez and Zen Matoshi Dating Rumors Debunked Despite Their Concert Date