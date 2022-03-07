Rapper Lil Bo Weep Dies at Age 24 After Sharing Alarming Video

Instagram Celebrity

Several days before the tragic news broke, the Australian native posted an Instagram video in which she admitted to having been 'crying continuously' as she remembered her late child.

Mar 7, 2022

AceShowbiz - Hip-hop music community is losing another of its young stars. Female rapper Lil Bo Weep, born Winona Brooks, has suddenly passed away, leaving her friends and fans in shock. She was only 24 years old.

Confirming the sad news was fellow musical artist Smrtdeath. The 28-year-old, whose real name is Mike Skwark, posted on Sunday morning, March 6 a picture of him with the late raptress and captioned it, "Rest in peace Winona".

Smrtdeath, who collaborated with Lil Bo Weep on his 2020 track "Far Away", also shared a photo of their matching tattoos of their respective names on their arms. "you were a truly special soul. life is f**ked up," he added in the caption.

Little is known regarding the circumstances of her death, but tribute has been pouring in on social media for Lil Bo Weep. "damn rip," one commented underneath Smrtdeath's post. Another exclaimed, "oh nooo." A third called her a "heavenly angel."

Another expressed sadness on YouTube, writing in the comments of her video, "i am heartbroken. she was an angel to everyone who's lives she touched. we only spoke through twitter and stuff but she was a great person."

"Rip lil bo weep she didn't deserve all that pain I hope she's in peace now," another fan added. Someone else wrote, "RIP. Your music will live on forever," while one other fan was in disbelief as saying, "This cannot be."

Just several days before news of her tragic passing broke, Lil Bo Weep shared an alarming video on her Instagram page. On Wednesday, the hip-hop star, who was originally from Adelaide, Australia, posted the clip in which she got emotional while talking about her late child, who died one year ago.

"I've been crying continuously. I'm sorry," she said while filming herself. She then shared, "But around this time last year I lost my child and I would like to do something in memories of her, preferably spend some time out of the beach or spend the day just mourning."