'Encanto' Soundtrack Spends Nine Magical Weeks Atop Billboard 200 Chart

Meanwhile, DaBaby and NBA YoungBoy's collaborative effort 'Better Than You' bows at No. 10 on Billboard 200 albums chart with 28,500 equivalent album units earned.

Mar 14, 2022

AceShowbiz - "Encanto" soundtrack continues to be unchallenged on the Billboard 200 albums chart. The soundtrack album for Disney+'s movie snags a ninth non-consecutive week at No. 1 on the chart after earning 72,500 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending March 10, according to MRC Data.

Of the number, SEA units comprise 63,000, equaling 93.03 million on-demand official streams of the set's songs. As for album sales, it comprises 8,000 with 1,500 of the number being TEA units. Additionally, "Encanto" has reached another milestone by surpassing 1 million equivalent album units earned in the U.S. as the latest tracking week brings its to-date sum to 1.03 million.

Back to the chart, King Von's posthumous album "What It Means to Be King" debuts at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 after earning 59,000 equivalent album units. The album, which features 21 Savage, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Lil Durk and Moneybagg Yo, marks the rapper's first release since his death at the age of 26 on November 6, 2020.

At No. 3 is Morgan Wallen's former No. 1 "Dangerous: The Double Album", which stays steady with 45,000 equivalent album units earned. The set has now accumulated 60 non-consecutive weeks in the top 10 on the Billboard 200.

Kodak Black's "Back for Everything", meanwhile, descends from No. 2 to No. 4 on its second week with 37,000 equivalent album units. Gunna's "DS4Ever" slips from No. 4 to No. 5 with 34,500 units earned, while The Weeknd's "The Highlights" dips from No. 5 to No. 6 after earning 33,000 units.

Trailing behind is Olivia Rodrigo's hit album "Sour" which is a non-mover at No. 7 with 31,000 equivalent album units. Drake's "Certified Lover Boy" falls two spots from No. 6 to No. 8 with 31,000 units, while Doja Cat's "Planet Her" jumps one rang from No. 10 to No. 9 with 30,000 units.

Closing out the Top 10 is DaBaby and NBA YoungBoy (YoungBoy Never Broke Again)'s collaborative effort "Better Than You". The new album bows at No. 10 with 28,500 equivalent album units earned.

Top Ten of Billboard 200: