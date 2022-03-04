Gucci Mane Releases 'Publicity Stunt' to Hit Back at NBA YoungBoy's Diss Track

Instagram/Facebook Music



AceShowbiz - Gucci Mane has fired back at NBA YoungBoy a.k.a. YoungBoy Never Broke Again. Having been dissed by the latter on "I Hate YoungBoy", the husband of Keyshia Ka'oir released a new song called "Publicity" stunt which is seemingly aimed at his former collaborator.

On the track released on Friday, March 4, Mane raps, "He's tryna pull a publicity stunt/ These rappers be p***y, they bleed once a month." He continues, "Don't speak on my name, don't get put in a blunt."

The 42-year-old later rhymes, "Why you diss me for publicity, n***a?/ Is you in the streets or a industry, n***a?/ Is you my fan or my enemy, n***a?" He adds in his second verse, "Why you sign goons? I don't f**k with these rappers/ Most claim that they real, but they know they some cappers."

While Mane doesn't drop any names, fans assumed that he is referring to YoungBoy. The emcee, born Radric Delantic Davis, repeatedly raps in the outro, "I thought you felt like Gucci Mane in 2006." It is YoungBoy's line on his 2019 song "Make No Sense."

In his own song "I Hate NBA YoungBoy", the 22-year-old raps, "Used to f**k with Gucci 'til I seen he like them p***y n***as," referring to Gucci's recent "Rumors" collaboration with Lil Durk. "Every n***a did a feature with you, slime out to get 'em."

Gucci and YoungBoy previously teamed up for the 2018 track "Cold Shoulder". In the following year, they collaborated once again for "Richer Than Errybody", which also featured DaBaby.

Gucci was not the only rapper who became YoungBoy's target on "I Hate YoungBoy". The latter also dissed the likes of Lil Durk, Lil Baby, 42 Dugg as well as Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie). Boosie himself already hit back at YoungBoy with his new track "I Don't Call Phones I Call Shots".