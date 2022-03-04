 
 

Boosie Badazz Accused of Clout-Chasing After Allegedly Reacting to NBA YoungBoy's Diss Track

The Baton Rouge rapper releases a song titled 'I Don't Call Phones I Call Shots' that many believe to be his response to YoungBoy's diss track 'I Hate YoungBoy'.

AceShowbiz - Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie) seemingly reacted to NBA YoungBoy's (YoungBoy Never Broke Again) diss track "I Hate YoungBoy" which features his name. On Wednesday, March 2, Boosie released a song titled "I Don't Call Phones I Call Shots" that many believed to be his response to the diss.

On the song which is off the deluxe version of his latest album "Heartfelt", Boosie raps, "First and last time speaking on this." He adds, "If you felt that way, why you ain't call me on my phone number?/ B***h you know you wrong, clearin' all these n***as songs/ Don't go clear a n***a's song, but fake it like you a n***a dog."

The Baton Rouge goes on rapping, "That's that fake s**t/ Don't speak on me no more lil' n***a, you know I don't go for that/ Let's Keep it real dog, you was a ho for that."

After catching wind of Boosie's new track, some fans thought that he was too old for being involved in this feud. Someone even accused him of clout-chasing, writing, "Mention yb name to get a hit."

A fan, however, didn't think that Boosie was clapping back at YoungBoy. "Bossie really wasn't dissin y’all just be saying anything," the person said. Echoing the sentiment, one person noted, "This ain't a respond to yb this snippet Been out for a while."

"I Hate YoungBoy" was actually a response to Lil Durk's new song "AHHH HA" which saw the latter directing at YoungBoy. On "I Hate YoungBoy", YB name-drops Boosie as he raps, "Feel like Boosie don't even like me, b***h, don't call my phone (F**k you)."

In addition to Boosie and Lil Durk, YoungBoy also called out a number of fellow hip-hop stars including Lil Baby and 21 Savage.

Boosie and YoungBoy used to be close. They even made an entire collab mixtape together called "Southern Smoke" back in 2019.

