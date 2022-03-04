 
 

Camila Cabello Announces 'Familia' Album Release Date on Her 25th Birthday

When making the exciting announcement on Instagram, the Cuban-American beauty shares a cover art of the upcoming project which sees her hugging a smiling young girl.

AceShowbiz - Camila Cabello had a special announcement on her latest milestone. While celebrating her 25th birthday, the former member of Fifth Harmony revealed the release date of her third solo album, "Familia".

Making use of Instagram on Thursday, March 3, the Cuban-American beauty shared a cover art of the upcoming project. In the snap, she could be seen wearing a sequined black dress with a multicolored ruffled skirt while hugging a smiling young girl.

In the accompaniment of the post, the "Cinderella (2021)" actress wrote, "2 facts: it's my birthday and this album is my whole fucking heart." She went on to divulge, "FAMILIA. Out April 8."

Many have since sent birthday wishes and congratulatory messages to Camilla. Among those was Alejandro Sanz, who gushed, "Happy birthday and congrats." Luis Fonsi exclaimed, "Happy Cumpleanos! Can't wait to hear the album." Colombian singer-songwriter and producer Camilo then echoed the sentiment, "Te amamos!!! FELIZ CUMPLEANOS!! Can't wait to listen to the album!!!!"

When speaking about her new album back in November 2021, Camila told Billboard News, "This album to me means community, I guess the opposite of you on your own." She continued, "It's more you with other people land sharing in that joy and success, whatever that means."

"Interdependence realizing how important everybody is in your life. A lot of it is inspired by my relationships: My relationships to my family, my relationship to my friends, my relationship to my partner," she went on elaborating. "It's all about connections with other people, hence, Familia."

The interview took place in the same month Camila and Shawn Mendes announced their split after two years of dating. In a joint statement shared on their respective Instagram accounts, the former couple said, "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever."

