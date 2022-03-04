 
 

Cardi B Asks Court to Permanently Ban Tasha K From Spreading 'Disgusting Lies' After Libel Case Win

In her new filing, the 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker claims that the blogger has yet to delete posts containing the defamatory statements about her despite losing their libel case.

AceShowbiz - Cardi B's legal dispute with Latasha Kebe a.k.a. Tasha K isn't over just yet. Despite winning her battle in their libel case, the "WAP" hitmaker seeks a court order that forces the YouTuber to stop spreading "disgusting lies."

The female rapper filed the documents on Thursday, March 3. "Not all of the videos and posts containing the defamatory statements have been removed from defendants' social media accounts," so read the docs, according to Rolling Stone.

"Despite the overwhelming evidence entered at trial and a unanimous jury verdict against (Kebe and her company) on all of plaintiff's claims, they continue to insinuate that the defamatory statements are true," it added. "Plaintiff is only seeking to require defendants to remove any videos and posts that contain the defamatory Statements from their social media accounts and to enjoin defendants from republishing those same statements."

Cardi also attached transcripts from her and Tasha's January trial in which the latter declared that she won't remove her posts about Cardi contracting herpes. "So the only way at this point these videos are ever going to come down is if this court forces you to [remove them]. Is that right," the lawyer asked, to which the blogger replied, "That is correct."

Cardi won the libel case against Tasha on January 24 as the latter was found liable on three separate claims for "defamation of character, invasion of privacy through portrayal in a false light, and intentional infliction of emotional distress." The wife of Offset was awarded $1.5 million in punitive damages, $1.3 million for her attorney's fees, $1 million for general damages and $250k for medical expenses.

Tasha, however, refused to pay Cardi since she doesn't have that amount of money. "I ain't got it. Listen, I ain't got it. Don't ask me for no money," she said in an interview with ALLBLK's "Social Society". Noting that she's going to appeal the decision, she said, "What's what Appellate Court is for. Who's trying to pay $4 million?"

