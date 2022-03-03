Laverne Cox Not Apologizing for 'Entanglements' Joke With Will and Jada Pinkett Smith at SAGs

YouTube/E! Red Carpet & Award Sho Celebrity

Addressing the criticism over her controversial one-liner when interviewing the couple on the red carpet of SAG Awards, the Emmy-nominated actress says she holds herself 'accountable' for the 'error.'

AceShowbiz - Laverne Cox has spoken up on her controversial joke at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards. Having been called out by many social media users as well as fellow actress Vivica A. Fox over her "tacky" and "tasteless" "entanglements" joke in front of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, the "Orange Is the New Black" alum went on Instagram Live to address the backlash she faced.

"I've been thinking about it. No one is above critique," Laverne told her followers who tuned into the livestream on Wednesday, Marcy 2. "I like to hold myself accountable. This is part of my process as a human being. When I'm wrong, I try to promptly admit it."

The 49-year-old later broke down her "error," which she said happened because she "had so many things I wanted to say to the Smiths," but they ran out of time. She then let out the "entanglements" joke that she "thought that was funny," but she has now realized, "without deeper context" that came across as tasteless and tacky. She explained, "My intent was not to mock or make fun of but obviously, I understand there is a difference between intent and impact."

Though so, Laverne refused to apologize in the video. "I did not apologize. It's not an apology," she insisted, stating that she would only apologize to the couple privately if they need one. "If the Smiths need an apology from me, I'll find out privately and I'll do that privately," she stated, before stressing, "This isn't an apology. This is a love letter to them and an invitation to think critically about our relationship to what we call 'mess.' "

Laverne brought up Jada's entanglement with August Alsina when interviewing her and Will on the red carpet of the SAG Awards on Sunday, February 27. After wishing the actor a good luck and telling him, "We love you. Thank you for all the years of joy you've brought us," she turned to Jada and tried to end the brief interview in jest as saying, "Thank you. We cant wait for more 'Red Table Talk' and more entanglements."

Jada and Will let out awkward laughter to the joke, before "The Matrix Resurrections" star responded, "No more of those." Laverne replied, "No more entanglements, no more entanglements!" She then added, "I love you, girl. I'm just kidding. I'm just joshin' you."

The joke quickly drew mixed reactions from social media users, with Vivica among one those who were not having it. "Talk about wrong place, wrong time," the "Boat Trip" star said. "I just think that you have to pick and choose because darling, please remember that Will Smith and Jada Pinkett are a power couple. They do a lot of work, they're very well connected. There are people that now if you might be on the red carpet, they're gonna all right passed yo a** quickly."

Will and Jada themselves have not spoken up about Laverne's joke.