Michael Sheen's Girlfriend Anna Lundberg Debuts Baby Bump as They're Expecting Second Baby Together

When announcing that they have a bun in the oven, the 'Prodigal Son' alum and his baby mama share a sweet photo of them, along with their two-year-old daughter Lyra, resting their hands on her pregnant belly.

Mar 3, 2022

AceShowbiz - Michael Sheen is going to be a father again. Taking to social media, the "Good Omens" actor's girlfriend Anna Lundberg debuted her baby bump as she announced her pregnancy with their second child.

On Tuesday, March 1, the 53-year-old actor took to his Twitter account to share the exciting news. Along with a sweet photo of him, Anna and their two-year-old daughter Lyra placing their hands on Anna's pregnant belly, he wrote, "…..it appears there may be another on the way! #AngelDelight."

Also announcing the pregnancy news was Anna. Making use of her Instagram page, she shared the identical photo with a caption that read, "At these dark times, here's our little bit of light that we can share." She added an angel emoji and some hashtags that read, "#BabyNr2 #StillNotTheAntichrist."

Upon learning of the happy news, many of their fans left congratulatory messages on their posts. "Excellent news. Congratulations to you all," one Twitter user replied to Michael's tweet. A separate person chimed in, "WAHOO!!! We hope they will have lovely little tosie-wosies and not hoofie-woofies!!!"

"I'm so so so so happy for you, another angel is coming!!!" another fan commented in the comment section of Anna's post. Someone else added, "Omggg congratulations Anna!! So happy for you!!"

The baby on the way will be the third child for Michael, who also shares 23-year-old daughter Lily with his ex Kate Beckinsale. Michael and Anna welcomed their first baby, daughter Lyra, in September 2019.

"Happy to say that at 8:41 am on Monday September 23rd our beautiful daughter Lyra was born," Michael tweeted alongside a photo of him leaving the hospital with an infant car seat in hand. "Thank you so much to Louise & all the brilliant midwives at both the Singleton and NeathPortTalbot hospitals."

Michael later followed up his tweet with a second thanking fans for their support. "On behalf of Anna and myself thanks to everyone for your lovely messages of congratulations. It's been a wonderful, bleary-eyed week full of love and kindness and extraordinary poo. #NotReferringToMyself," the former "Prodigal Son" actor wrote at the time.