Vivica A. Fox Labels Laverne Cox 'Tacky' Over 'Entanglements' Comment

The 'Orange Is the New Black' star makes headlines for bringing up Jada Pinkett Smith's scandal when interviewing the 'Gotham' alum and her husband Will Smith at the 2022 Screen Actors Guard Awards.

Mar 2, 2022

AceShowbiz - Vivica A. Fox was among those who were not impressed by Laverne Cox's "entanglements" jokes during the 2022 SAG Awards interview with Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith. In a new episode of Fox Soul's "Out Loud with Claudia Jordan", Vivica didn't hesitate to slam Laverne for the remarks.

"Talk about wrong place, wrong time," Vivica opined. She also called the incident "tacky" before accusing the "Orange Is the New Black" actress of wanting to go viral.

Vivica said, "As she's standing next to her husband who is absolutely in line to win an Oscar for playing the role of Richard in 'King Richard'… Maybe she [Laverne] was trying to have her 'Joan Rivers' moment." She also believed that Laverne might find herself blacklisted due to her comments.

"Will Smith and Jada are a powerful couple," Vivica added. "...They are very well connected. Now, when you might be on the red carpet, their people are going to walk right past your a** quickly. Their people are going to be like, 'We don't do her.' "

Vivica then shared some words of wisdom for the actress. "You just have to watch, when you're climbing the ladder of success, who you choose to insult," she noted.

Laverne made headlines for bringing up Jada's scandal when interviewing the "Gotham" alum and the "King Richard" star. "Thank you. We cant wait for more 'Red Table Talk' and more entanglements." Jada and Will let out awkward laughter at the joke, before "The Matrix Resurrections" star responded, "No more of those."

Laverne replied, "No more entanglements, no more entanglements!" She then added, "I love you, girl. I'm just kidding. I'm just joshin' you."

The joke quickly drew mixed reactions from social media users. "Laverne Cox bringing up Jada Pinkett Smith's 'entanglement' in front of Jada and Will on the red carpet… iconic behaviour," one fan said.

Some others called out Laverne for bringing the entanglement talk. "Laverne Cox knows she's messy for that entanglement talk with Will and Jada #SAGAwards," one critic wrote. Another noted, "Ohhh Lavern almost got a high five in the jaw for her low balls."