'Mission: Impossible' Meets 'Deadpool' in First Trailer of Brad Pitt's 'Bullet Train'

The 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' actor plays a trained killer who is on board a Japanese bullet train and finds himself against other assassins with conflicting goals.

Mar 3, 2022

AceShowbiz - Brad Pitt is taking on one of the deadliest jobs in the world in the first trailer of "Bullet Train". A courtesy of Sony Pictures Entertainment, the trailer feels like a mix of "Mission: Impossible" and "Deadpool" with its action-packed scenes and humor.

The movie follows Pitt's character Ladybug, a trained killer who wants to give up the life but is pulled back in by his handler Maria Beetle in order to collect a briefcase on a bullet train heading from Tokyo to Morioka.

Reluctantly accepting the job, Ladybug attempts to avoid killing everyone and leaves his gun behind. Once onboard, he and other competing assassins soon realize that their objectives are all connected.

"Bullet Train" is described as a fun, delirious action-thriller. Pitt headlines an ensemble cast of eclectic, diverse assassins - all with connected yet conflicting objectives - set against the backdrop of a non-stop ride through modern-day Japan.

The movie is adapted from an international best-selling thriller. Japanese author Kotaro Isaka wrote the original novel "Maria Beetle", which has since been translated into English as "Bullet Train".

"Deadpool 2" director David Leitch is on board at the helm, with the script written by Zak Olkewicz. Other stars in the cast include Joey King, Andrew Koji, Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Aaron Johnson), Brian Tyree Henry, Sandra Bullock, Hiroyuki Sanada, Zazie Beetz, Michael Shannon, Logan Lerman and Bad Bunny, who is credited as his real name Benito A Martinez Ocasio.

Koji previously gushed over Pitt's performance in the movie. "The one thing that I can say, you're going to see Brad Pitt do something, a kind of performance, that I've never seen him do," the actor told EW. "I just remember going, 'Wow! He's done it. I had no idea he was going to do that with this and take it in that way.' "

The action comedy is set to hit theaters across the nation on July 15.