Joe Gorga on Gia Giudice Fight: I Protect My Family

Mar 3, 2022

AceShowbiz - Joe Gorga spoke out for the first time about his verbal fight with his niece Gia Giudice in a recent episode of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey". During his appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen", Joe weighed in on the "tough conversations" between them about his former brother-in-law and Gia's dad, Joe Giudice.

"It's one of those things where you're watching at home, and you're both right," the host said. "You can understand she doesn't want to hear it anymore about her dad, and you're in this position of trying to stand up for your family."

In response to that, Joe claimed he "never really speak[s] about Joe Giudice ever." Instead, it was Joe Giudice who has been talking to outlets about him and his wife, Melissa Gorga.

The standup comedian went on to say, "I wonder if they [Joe Giudice's daughters] ever yell at him for anything. If you go out and look, there's 11 articles [Giudice has spoken to]. I've never said anything."

He also shared that prior to his heated argument with Gia, his sister Teresa Giudice came to him to rant about her ex-husband. "Before that day, my sister's telling me they're going through a divorce, and she's telling me all these things that he was saying to her," Joe recalled. "So I'm sitting there, and I'm thinking about all this, and then we had that episode a couple days later, so I explode and it's my sister -- I'm trying to protect her."

Joe and Gia were involved in a heated argument after she confronted her uncle for being "disrespectful" as he accused her father of "[putting] [his] mother in her f**king grave." He also said that Joe Giudice didn't know how to be a "man."

"If you're going to come at me disrespectfully … then I won't talk to you," Gia told Joe. "I'm an adult now, too, so you can talk to me like one … Because I'm done with you being disrespectful."