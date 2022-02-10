'RHONJ': Gia Giudice Gets Into Nasty Fight With Uncle Joe Gorga Over Dad Joe

Instagram TV

In a new episode of the Bravo reality TV series, Teresa Giudice's 21-year-old daughter confronts her uncle Joe Gorga for being disrespectful and talking down to her.

AceShowbiz - Gia Giudice proves that she's as strong-minded as her mom Teresa Giudice. The eldest daughter of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star was seen butting heads with her own uncle in a new episode of the Bravo series.

The Tuesday, February 8 episode started off with the aftermath of the fight between Jennifer Aydin and Margaret Joseph at Teresa's pool party. Jennifer eventually left after Margaret confronted her about her husband Bill Aydin's past affair.

Later, Teresa's brother Joe Gorga asked what actually happened and Gia told him that Jennfier and her husband left because "people say things they shouldn't say." Things went south as she brought up previous comments that Joe made about her dad, Joe Giudice.

"It's a whole thing though. People get hurt and people get offended by things that other people say," Gia told her uncle. "But this is why people shouldn't open their mouth in the first place. Just like dad didn't deserve it either."

Later, she added, "I'm done with you being disrespectful." To that, Joe Gorga said, "I am not disrespectful." Still, Gia wasn't having it as she said, "You're not gonna talk down to me, either."

Joe said that he'd "never allow" his daughter to talk to their aunt or uncle in the way Gia did to him. "Where were you raised?" Joe asked, before calling his nephew's behavior "horrendous."

Joe later left the party, prompting Gia to explain what happened to her aunt Melissa Gorga only to be accused of laughing off the situation. "I'm not laughing it off. Don't get me aggravated now," Gia said. "Look at me. He loves you like he loves [our daughter] Antonia," Melissa replied. "He understands that your dad comes first, but he doesn't understand. You know what I'm saying? He dies for you."

Meanwhile, Joe met Teresa's fiance Luis "Louie" Ruelas outside of the party. Of Gia, Joe said, "She looks at me like I'm the devil. Their father was the devil, not me!"

When Gia approached Joe, he asked her if she would disrespect him again. "Here's my problem. I've been dealing with this for 20 years," he said. "I don't want to feel like I'm this devil of a man for doing what? I stuck up for my sister. I stuck up for my parents."

Gia wasn't happy that Joe brought up her grandmother so he walked off. She, however, returned to talk with Joe with Melissa's encouragement.

Gia told her uncle that while he had "every right" to dislike her father for putting Teresa in jail, the 21-year-old said, "You don't think he's mad at himself? He lives with it every day. He's not even in this country."

"But it comes to a point where the bashing is just too much. This is also me defending my sisters, too, because they've been through enough. The jail thing happened five years ago. Let it go under the bridge," she continued. "I just want, moving forward, for it to just be, like, done. Like, I never want to not see you for six months. That's insane."