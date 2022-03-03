Pat Sajak Blasts Haters Amid Backlash Against 'Dumb' 'Wheel of Fortune' Contestants

Columbia TriStar Television TV

After the three contestants are mercilessly mocked on Twitter for failing to solve an easy puzzle, the TV host takes to his Twitter account to come to their defense.

AceShowbiz - Pat Sajak reacted to the criticism surrounding three "dumb" contestants of "Wheel of Fortune". After the contestants were mercilessly mocked on Twitter for failing to solve an easy puzzle, the host came to their defense.

"It always pains me when nice people come on our show to play a game and win some money and maybe fulfill a lifelong dream, and are then subject to online ridicule when they make a mistake or something goes awry," Pat wrote on Tuesday, March 2. "Last night's 'Feather in your cap' puzzle was a case in point. Sitting at home, it seems incredible that they couldn't solve it, but I knew in real time what was happening."

The host added, "The first attempted solve was 'Feather in your hat' which, by the way, is how a lot of people say it. So all three players thought it was a good solve, and were stunned when I said it was wrong."

"Now imagine you're on national TV, and you're suddenly thrown a curve and you begin getting worried about looking stupid, and if the feather isn't in your hat, where the heck can it be? You start flailing away looking for alternatives rather than synonyms for 'hat,' " he continued. "And, of course, when it's solved, you want to crawl in a hole."

When it comes to reacting to players who were struggling to solve a puzzle, Pat explained, "I've been praised online for 'keeping it together' and not making fun of the players. Truth is, all I want to do is help to get them through it and convince them that those things happen even to very bright people."

"But mocking them online and calling them names? These are good people in a bad situation under a kind of stress that you can 't begin to appreciate from the comfort of your couch," he went on to say. "Good-natured laughter is one thing. Heck, they laughed at themselves. But, hey, cut them some slack. Unless you're there, you have no idea how different it is in the studio."

While Pat admitted that he would tease them occasionally, "when things go wrong, I feel for them, and I try to salve the wounds on camera and off. So, yeah, it was an oddly entertaining puzzle and it's okay to laugh at the situation. But have a little heart." Concluding his tweets, he wrote, "After all, you may be there one day. And no one wants to be trending on Twitter."

Pat Sajak defended 'Wheel of Fortune' contestants.

Pat's tweets arrived after Twitter ridiculed three contestants, Laura Machado, Christopher Coleman and Thomas Lipscomb, who took a long time to solve the common phrase "Another Feather In Your Cap" in a nearly complete puzzle in the Tuesday episode. They needed eight turns and 10 attempts to solve the five-word puzzle.