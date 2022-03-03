Teddi Mellencamp Talks About Her Relationship With Former 'CBB' Co-Star Todrick Hall

Instagram TV

The former 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star got into a heated argument with the 'American Idol' alum early on in season 3 of the 'Big Brother' spin-off.

AceShowbiz - Teddi Mellencamp seemingly doesn't plan to continue keeping in touch with former "Celebrity Big Brother" co-star Todrick Hall. In an interview with Us Weekly, Teddi said that she hasn't spoken to him since the show ended.

"I made it very clear where I stand," "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum said in the interview on Wednesday, March 2. "I was never fake to him. I was always straightforward."

The Indiana native went on to say, "A lot of people that didn't watch the live feeds are a little bit confused on what went down, but he went past playing the game." She added, "I understand it's a game, and you should play it with your full heart and do what you gotta do, and there's gonna be alliance switches and all of that. But it's the things he said about a lot of us personally that weren't necessary. It was taking it too far."

Teddi also said that viewers missed out on clashes that happened. "There was a lot of drama in the house prior to us going live, and he just really fed into it in a very toxic way," she shared.

"I'm gonna give him the benefit of the doubt that hopefully he is gonna see some of the things and realize he made some mistakes," she added. "I don't care about him personally apologizing to me. There [are] people that he said way worse things about. I think they're a priority."

As of now, Teddi is focusing on her "Two Ts in a Pod" podcast. "We have so much fun," she said of the podcast. "We have very similar views on certain things. … We are like two girls chatting at coffee."

Back in February, Teddi, who was the first houseguest to get evicted from the house, claimed that Todrick had never really wanted to work with her. "I didn't realize, but I guess our relationship was never actually real because from the very get-go, even when we formed our alliance, he had already been telling people in my alliance that he didn’t want me in there," she explained.

The former Bravo personality got into a heated argument with Todrick early on in season 3 of the "Big Brother" spin-off. Teddi initially formed an alliance with Todrick, Carson Kressley, Mirai Nagasu, Cynthia Bailey and Shanna Moakler. However, it fell apart following her tension with Todrick.

During the season finale, the All In by Teddi founder could be seen ignoring Todrick, who was the runner-up with Miesha Tate winning the season. "I didn't even go over because I can't be fake like that," Teddi said. "That's not who I am. So, I was like, 'I'll just make it clear that I drew my line in the sand right here.' "