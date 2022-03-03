Darren Criss Pens Heartbreaking Message on Brother's Death of Suicide

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Glee' star pays tribute to his older brother Charles a.k.a. Chuck, who took his own life last week after battling 'a severe depression' that he concealed from his loved ones.

AceShowbiz - Darren Criss is mourning the loss of his loved one. The actor/singer, best known for his role as Blaine Anderson on FOX's musical drama-comedy series "Glee", has penned a heartbreaking note after his older brother Charles died of suicide at 36 years old.

"It breaks my heart beyond measure to say that my beloved brother Charles has left us," he opened his lengthy tribute which he posted on Instagram on Wednesday, March 2 alongside pictures of his late brother. "Obviously this is a colossal shock. His loss leaves behind a debilitating fracture in the lives of his mother, his brother, his three small children, and their respective mothers."

Darren shed light on his brother's battle with depression, which he concealed from his closest ones. "The last several years were increasingly difficult for Chuck as he struggled to find stability during an unfortunate rough patch in his life," the soon-to-be first-time father revealed. "Despite our very vocal concerns about his well-being, and his protestations that everything was fine, it's crushing to say now that Chuck clearly had had a severe depression welling up in him for some time."

He went on sharing that Charles, whom he fondly called Chuck, had "a depression that was only outmatched by his all-too-incredible ability to conceal it. Not just from the world at large, but most tragically, from the people who were closest to him." The 35-year-old added, "We will never know just how long he was fighting this war within himself. But last week, it consumed him fully, and he succumbed by taking his own life."

"While it was a lapse in Chuck's mental wellness that took him, it is simply not something that can define who he was," Darren wrote of his brother. "All of the wonderful, inspiring, positive things about his life far outshine the circumstances by which it came to an end."

Darren then took the opportunity raise awareness about mental health issues. "I would encourage everyone struggling to land on a simple answer to realize that serious matters of mental health do not yield simple, convenient answers," he implored.

The "Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" star continued, "Allowing oneself to be vulnerable and open about any weakness is in fact an admirable display of strength, and the best first step anyone can take on the road to recovery." He went on urging, "Seeking professional counseling and support is a wonderful way to help you see just how abundantly love is available to you. There is simply too much love readily available in this world to lose sight of that."

Darren also remembered his late brother, "There was something so disarming about his mild manner that you couldn't help but feel affectionate towards him. He also happened to be a total goofball, which made him all the more lovable. Being silly was one of his greatest love languages. While he may have given off the impression that he wasn't particularly outspoken, he would nonetheless, time after time, deliver the most wickedly funny lines that could cut a room in half with his equally impressive timing - which was almost always immediately followed by a bursting, boisterous laugh so infectious, it instantly made whatever was initially funny even funnier.

He added, "He was a good man with a good heart who contributed enormous amounts of laughter, music, and joy to the world. And for the ones who were lucky enough to take part in those wonderful moments, it's marvelous to know that those memories are plentiful, everlasting, and can never be taken away."

After Darren opened up about his brother's death, the comment section of his post was flooded with supportive messages from his "Glee" co-stars, including Lea Michele, who wrote, "Love you Darren. We will miss you Chuck. [heart emoji]." Max Adler penned, "My gosh man. My heart is broken. I am so so sorry for you, your family, and his. In tears."

Kristin Chenoweth added, " Darren. What an amazing man he was! I'm sending you my deepest condolences. I know the pain of what you're feeling. And yet we all must celebrate his life! I love you kiddo." Jenna Ushkowitz, Matthew Morrison and Kevin McHale have also sent their condolences.