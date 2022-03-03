 
 

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd Emotionally Reunite in L.A. After He Fled From Ukraine

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd Emotionally Reunite in L.A. After He Fled From Ukraine
Instagram
Celebrity

The Ukrainian-born professional dancer is pictured sharing a warm embrace with his wife at the LAX after he opened up about his traumatic escape from his homeland amid Russia's invasion.

  • Mar 3, 2022

AceShowbiz - Maksim Chmerkovskiy has safely returned to the U.S. after he was briefly detained in Ukraine. The Ukrainian-born professional dancer had an emotional reunion with his wife Peta Murgatroyd upon his arrival in Los Angeles.

The 42-year-old pro dancer touched down in Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday, March 2. In photos taken by paparazzi, the pair shared a long, sweet embrace in the airport terminal before walking out together.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd Reunite in L.A.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd emotionally reunite in L.A.

Maksim spoke to ET's Kevin Frazier at the airport, where he admitted, "I just don't want to resent peace somewhere else because of what I just saw, that's the reality. I don't know really what to say right this second."

  See also...

He also spoke to photographers and reporters outside LAX. "The reason why Ukraine is standing right now is because of the Ukrainian people," the "Dancing with the Stars" alum said, explaining that this sort of conflict was something many had been expecting for years. "And the fact that the entire world is helping."

"Huge shout out to Poland, huge shout out to neighboring countries," he added. "The way I was treated through the whole process of leaving into Poland, I've just got to bow down to the Polish people."

Maksim then reflected on the global impact of the conflict. "If we don't get involved, this thing is going to go everywhere else. I think that in 2022, following this action, we have to completely rethink the way we do things as a planet," he explained. "There can never again be one person who can do something like this ever again. We have to have checks and balances globally, not just one country at a time."

Maksim previously fled from Ukraine to Poland after he was arrested in Kyiv amid Russia's invasion. He took a 23-hour train ride from Kyiv to Poland's capital, Warsaw. He shared in an Instagram video following his escape, "I'm scared, I'm confused, I'm terrified and I just lived through some s**t that I'm going to need a lot of therapy for."

You can share this post!

Darren Criss Pens Heartbreaking Message on Brother's Death of Suicide

Marilyn Manson Vows to Share More Facts After Suing Evan Rachel Wood Over Sexual Abuse Claims
Related Posts
Maksim Chmerkovskiy Needs 'a Lot of Therapy' After 'Traumatizing' Escape From Ukraine

Maksim Chmerkovskiy Needs 'a Lot of Therapy' After 'Traumatizing' Escape From Ukraine

Maksim Chmerkovskiy Makes It to Poland After Being Trapped in Ukraine Amid Russian Invasion

Maksim Chmerkovskiy Makes It to Poland After Being Trapped in Ukraine Amid Russian Invasion

Maksim Chmerkovskiy Plans to Leave Ukraine After He Got Arrested Amid Russian Invasion

Maksim Chmerkovskiy Plans to Leave Ukraine After He Got Arrested Amid Russian Invasion

Maksim Chmerkovskiy Blasts Kirstie Alley for Tweeting About 'Fake' War Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Maksim Chmerkovskiy Blasts Kirstie Alley for Tweeting About 'Fake' War Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Most Read
Doja Cat Accused of Ruining Her Ex-Boyfriend's Career and Driving Him to Commit Suicide
Celebrity

Doja Cat Accused of Ruining Her Ex-Boyfriend's Career and Driving Him to Commit Suicide

Teyana Taylor Angry Over Rumors Saying She Uses Drugs Because Iman Shumpert Cheated on Her

Teyana Taylor Angry Over Rumors Saying She Uses Drugs Because Iman Shumpert Cheated on Her

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Awkwardly Laugh Off Laverne Cox's 'Entanglements' Joke at SAGs

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Awkwardly Laugh Off Laverne Cox's 'Entanglements' Joke at SAGs

'Lucifer' Actor Kather Sei Charged for Allegedly Delivering Drugs That Killed Bed Head Founders' Son

'Lucifer' Actor Kather Sei Charged for Allegedly Delivering Drugs That Killed Bed Head Founders' Son

LaKeith Stanfield Sends Internet Into Frenzy With Pic of Him Wearing Stockings

LaKeith Stanfield Sends Internet Into Frenzy With Pic of Him Wearing Stockings

Doja Cat Not to Blame for Ash Riser's Drug Abuse and Death, According to His Mom

Doja Cat Not to Blame for Ash Riser's Drug Abuse and Death, According to His Mom

Former Miss Grand Ukraine Joins Ukraine Army to Fight Russian Invasion

Former Miss Grand Ukraine Joins Ukraine Army to Fight Russian Invasion

Cristiano Ronaldo Sets Internet Ablaze as He Showers on IG Live

Cristiano Ronaldo Sets Internet Ablaze as He Showers on IG Live

Kim Kardashian on Kanye West's New Fling Chaney Jones Trying to Imitate Her: 'So Be It'

Kim Kardashian on Kanye West's New Fling Chaney Jones Trying to Imitate Her: 'So Be It'

Kristin Cavallari Hit With Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Over Jewelry Design

Kristin Cavallari Hit With Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Over Jewelry Design

Shanna Moakler Granted Emergency Protective Order Against Matthew Rondeau After Physical Altercation

Shanna Moakler Granted Emergency Protective Order Against Matthew Rondeau After Physical Altercation

Hulk Hogan Introduces New GF as He Reveals Divorce From Jennifer McDaniel After 11 Years of Marriage

Hulk Hogan Introduces New GF as He Reveals Divorce From Jennifer McDaniel After 11 Years of Marriage

Asian Doll Takes a Swipe at Yung Miami's BFF MoMo After Kayla B Fight

Asian Doll Takes a Swipe at Yung Miami's BFF MoMo After Kayla B Fight