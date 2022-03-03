Melinda Gates Gets Candid About Her Split From Bill Gates: 'It Just Wasn't Healthy'

Instagram Celebrity

In an upcoming TV interview, the philanthropist also reflects on her life following her divorce from the Microsoft co-founder, saying that she 'had a lot of tears for many days.'

AceShowbiz - Melinda Gates has broken her silence following her divorce from Bill Gates. In a sneak peek of her Thursday, March 3 appearance on "CBS Mornings", the ex-wife of the tech mogul revealed what led to their separation.

"I certainly believe in forgiveness, so I thought we had worked through some of that," the philanthropist told host Gayle King in the clip. "It wasn't one moment or one specific thing that happened. There just came a point in time where there was enough there that I realized it just wasn't healthy and I couldn't trust what we had."

Melinda went on to reflect on her life following the divorce. "I think it's really important to say, look, I had a lot of tears for many days," she revealed. "I mean, [I had] days where I'm literally laying on the floor and the carpet, you know, this close to me, thinking, 'How can this be? How can I get up? How am I gonna move forward?' And days I certainly was angry."

"That's part of the grieving process. You're grieving a loss of something you thought you had and thought you had for your lifetime. I mean, this is painful stuff," she went on to share.

Thankfully, things get better now for Melinda. "At the end of the day, though, I started on this journey of healing, and I feel like I'm starting to get to the other side. And I do feel like I'm turning a page in the chapter now," she noted. "I mean, it's 2022, and I'm actually really excited about what's to come and life ahead for me."

Melinda, who shares daughters Jennifer and Phoebe as well as son Rory with Bill, announced their split in May 2021, after almost 3 decades of marriage. "After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage," she wrote on Twitter at the time.

"Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives," she added. "We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives."

It was later reported that Bill had a years-long affair with one of Microsoft's engineers that began in 2000. A rep subsequently confirmed in a statement that "there was an affair almost 20 years ago which ended amicably."