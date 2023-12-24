Darren Criss Joins Evan Rachel Wood in Off-Broadway Show 'Little Shop of Horrors'

Instagram Movie

The former 'Glee' actor is over the moon to announce that he has landed a role in a new stage show at the West Side Theatre along with the 'Westworld' actress.

Dec 24, 2023

AceShowbiz - Darren Criss is tapped in an off-Broadway production of "Little Shop of Horrors". The 36-year-old actor - who found fame as Blaine Anderson on the musical television series "Glee" - will now be starring in a new production of the cult classic musical alongside actress Evan Rachel Wood.

"Folks, Evan [Rachel Wood] and I, if you haven't heard, will be going into 'Little Shop of Horrors' at the West Side Theatre Off-Broadway, and I'm going to be doing that from I think late January through the end of March. It'll be short and sweet, but I'm so excited to be announcing that to you if you didn't already know that," he said on Sirius XM on Broadway during "A Very Darren Crissmas Hour".

The news comes just one day after Darren announced that he and his wife Mia Swier - who are already parents to daughter Bluesy Belle, 20 months - confirmed they have another baby on the way but simply said the new arrival will be "coming soon," so it is unclear when she is due to give birth.

Darren shared an edited version of the "Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again" promotional poster, which featured him sticking his tongue out over Meryl Streep's face, smiling Mia's head on Amanda Seyfried's body, and Bluesy's face on Lily James' head.

His Instagram post also included a photo of two positive pregnancy tests and he captioned it, "And COMING SOON…let's hope the sequel is better than the photoshop (sic)."

who married Mia in 2019 - previously admitted his life was "chaos" as he sought to juggle parenting his young daughter with starring in "American Buffalo" on Broadway and other work commitments.

He told People magazine at the time, "It's a blessing to get all these things happening kind of all at once - personal, home stuff happening among the same fun, prosperity and excitement that is existing in my professional life - there's something that's very invigorating about that. So I'm rockin' and rollin'. Chaos begets chaos. And I, for better or worse, tend to thrive on a bit of chaos."

