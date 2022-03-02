Doja Cat Not to Blame for Ash Riser's Drug Abuse and Death, According to His Mom

Instagram Celebrity

The late musician's mother blasts Lil House Phone, who claimed on 'No Jumper' podcast that the 'Say So' songstress ruined his so-called friend's career and drove him to commit suicide.

AceShowbiz - Doja Cat did not play a part in Ash Riser's drug abuse and subsequent death, despite recent claims stating otherwise. A mother and Twitter account of the late musician have set things straight after Lil House Phone dished on the female rapper's alleged toxic relationship with Ash.

"@nojumper the clip w housephone discussing Ash's past dating history with @DojaCat needs to be removed," read a tweet posted on Ash's official account. "Ash's subsequent breakup with Doja did not send him into drug abuse nor did it have an affect on his career. This is defamatory to his life and legacy and needs to be removed."

In a separate tweet, Ash's team called out "No Jumper" and Lil House for sharing the false narrative. "Imagine having to call Ash's mother this morning and explain this to her @nojumper @adam22 @lilhousephone93. This is complete defamation. Monte, you and Ash weren't even friends, so even the title is a lie," so it read.

The team went on saying that Ash did not commit suicide, stressing, "Ash went on to become a Grammy winning multi-platinum selling artist after his breakup with Doja Cat. Any media outlet sharing this is responsible for defamation, and @MediaTakeoutTV should be ashamed of themselves for publishing an outright lie claiming Ash committed suicide."

Lil House, who claimed to be a friend of Ash, dropped the shocking allegations during a conversation on "No Jumper". He said that Doja deleted Ash's entire music catalogue on his hard drive and drove him to commit suicide.

"It was something very important and she deleted his entire catalogue of music that was on his hard drive," Lil House explained. He claimed that his friend's "life got derailed" ever since he knew her and "he ended up having a lot of abuse problems" before he unexpectedly passed away in 2021.

Elsewhere in the conversation, he claimed that Doja, whom he said "loves those white boys," smoked meth.

Doja herself has not responded to the allegations.