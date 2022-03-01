 
 

Summer Walker Defended by Fans After She's Accused of Lying at Her Atlanta Show

Music

The 'Still Over It' artist previously told her fans at her concert that she could not perform certain songs at that time because of her 'fresh wound' following London On Da Track split.

  • Mar 1, 2022

AceShowbiz - Summer Walker has always found support in her fans. Many people on Instagram came to the "Still Over It" artist's defense after she was accused of lying at her recent show in Atlanta.

Summer, who previously refused to sing some songs during her concert due to her "fresh wound," reportedly had another reason why she objected to fans' requests. In a clip surfacing online, she was heard saying, "No, I don't want to give the speech." She went on to stress, "I don't know the words."

Some people were mad upon seeing the clip. Others, however, spoke on behalf of Summer. One person in particular wrote, "she said something about a speech not her songs see how yall twist that s**t up like det."

  See also...

Another individual echoed the sentiment, "Speech n song two different things." A third chimed in, "Maybe she didn't know the words to the speech she was giving but who knows."

The said concert took place in February. A video surfacing online saw fans making song requests while the musician was onstage. In response, she told the crowd, "I cannot sing that song. I just want to talk to y'all for a second."

"For anybody that came here and was like, 'Oh, she didn't do 'Reciprocate', she didn't do 'Session 33', I didn't do a lot of songs from the new album," the ex-girlfriend of London on Da Track added. "I want you to know that, you know, this s**t is real. I write a lot of my stuff. I write most of my stuff and it's still a fresh wound."

"My baby, she not even one yet and I ain't got time to be up here singing that s**t, crying in front of y'all," Summer further explained. "So, I sang what I could and I hope that y'all still enjoy the show."

