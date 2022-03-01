Kim Kardashian on Kanye West's New Fling Chaney Jones Trying to Imitate Her: 'So Be It'

Instagram Celebrity

The SKIMS founder is reportedly 'quite relieved' by her estranged husband's alleged new bae, who bears a striking resemblance to her, but 'thinks that Chaney should just be herself.'

Mar 1, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian isn't bothered by the comparison between her and Kanye West's new fling Chaney Jones. The reality TV star has given her take after her estranged husband has been spotted parading his alleged new relationship with the model and Kim look-alike.

According to a source, Kim is "quite relieved" by Ye's newest muse. The SKIMS founder is allegedly "flattered" by Chaney's fashion choice, which has included black catsuits, Balenciaga swimsuits, Birkin bags and large, futuristic sunglasses, all of which Kim has tried on recently. "Kim knows that she's considered a fashion icon, so the fact that so many women, including Chaney, try to emulate her is really quite flattering to Kim," the source elaborated.

"Does Kim think it's a little peculiar that Kanye has dated a few women now that resemble her? Yeah, she does," the source told HollywoodLife. "Most women in Kim's situation would probably feel the same way. But as far as her feelings go, Kim doesn't have the time or energy to concern herself with who Kanye is spending time with."

But if she's asked for advice, Kim would suggest Chaney to "be herself." The source said, "Kim has seen photos of Chaney and she thinks that Chaney should just be herself and not try to imitate her."

"But, if that is what Chaney wants to do to get the attention she is seeking, or win over Kanye, so be it," the source added. "Kim's focus right now is herself, her children, and her relationship with Pete."

A second source echoed the sentiments regarding Kim's feelings about Chaney. "As it pertains to who he gets involved with and who he dates, she just wants that person to be a good person because if anything ever transpires from this, that woman will then be a part of Kim's life," the source dished. "So, ultimately, Kim is hoping for the best no matter how much the person Kanye dates looks like, or doesn't look like, her."

Kanye and Chaney have sparked dating rumors ever since he ended his brief fling with Julia Fox. Most recently, the model posted on her Instagram Story a picture with the Atlanta rapper, marking their first public selfie together.